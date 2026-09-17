Pirates vs. Brewers Takeaways: New Home Run Standard Set

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates relied heavily on their bullpen against the Milwaukee Brewers, with some strong performances and ones they'd rather forget.

The Pirates lost two of three games to the Brewers at PNC Park, 5-1 in the series opener on Sept. 15 and 5-4 on Sept. 16, but avoided the sweep with a 7-4 win in the series finale on Sept. 17.

Pittsburgh showed off improvements offensively, even against a staunch Milwaukee pitching staff, but pitching dominated who won each game.

The Pirates are now 76-77 overall and finished with a 7-6 record against the Brewers this season, marking the most wins for any team against them.

Pirates Still Figuring Out Bullpen Games

The Pirates had two bullpen games against the Brewers, filling in for both Braxton Ashcraft and Mitch Keller, who are out with season-ending injuries.

Pittsburgh had success in both games, but also some struggles as well, as they discover what works best for a heavily taxed bullpen.

Sep 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Khristian Curtis (64) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right-handed pitcher Lake Bachar gave up a run over two innings, left-handed pitcher Brandon Eisert threw 2.1 scoreless innings and right-handed pitcher Yohan Ramírez finished off the fifth inning of the series opener.

Left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto then gave up four runs in the fifth inning and an inherited run in the sixth inning of the series finale.

It's a continuation of Soto's struggles, as he gave up two runs in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sept. 12, blowing a 3-2 lead in the 4-3 defeat.

Right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver struggled again, with a leadoff double that scored and a solo home run in the eighth inning of the series finale.

The Pirates did get great outings from their right-handed rookie pitcher trio, who bounced back from a terrible showing against the Cubs on Sept. 11, combining for 12 runs over eight innings.

Wilber Dotel gave up a run over two innings, but prevented the Brewers from rallying early on, then Khristian Curtis threw 3.1 innings out of the bullpen to follow in the series finale.

Antwone Kelly also threw three scoreless innings in the series finale, giving the Pirates a chance to come back.

The Pirates' rookies and Eisert showed up this series, but Soto and Weaver are still struggling, and it's concerning for the final nine games.

Pittsburgh needs the best from the bullpen, and those who step up will put themselves in a great position for 2027.

Pirates Set New Standard for Power in 2026

The Pirates hit five home runs in the series against the Brewers and it's become a commonplace thing for them in 2026.

Pittsburgh set a new franchise record for home runs in a season, with center fielder Oneil Cruz's solo shot in the fourth inning of the second game marking the 172nd of this year.

Sep 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates hit the least home runs in baseball in 2025 (117), which was 31 home runs less than the next team and showed a gulf in where they needed to be power-wise.

Pittsburgh made big offseason additions in Brandon Lowe and Ryan O'Hearn , with Lowe hitting 31 home runs and O'Hearn hitting a career-high 18 home runs himself.

Lowe, who hit two home runs in this series, became the first Pirates player to hit 30 home runs since Josh Bell in 2019, the first left-handed hitter to do it for the Pirates since Pedro Álvarez in 2013 and set the record for most home runs in a season by a Pirates second baseman.

Cruz has 19 home runs himself, and would've had more if not for a left-hand fracture that kept him out for two months.

Rookie Esmerlyn Valdez was impressive in 2026, with 17 home runs total and 14 in his first 37 games, but is out for the season with a left hamstring injury.

Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Jared Jones praised the power his teammates have, but also noted that injuries prevented them from reaching their ultimate goal of making the postseason.

“We’re a good hitting team," Jones said. "At the end of the day, it sucks that we lost our key guys for a long term, I guess you could say, over the course of the season. It’s what could have been.”

Jared Jones Continues Dominance

Jones pitched on Sept. 16 against the Brewers, giving up three runs in five innings, but still had a strong outing .

He tied his season-high of nine strikeouts, with five coming on his slider and then two each on his four-seam fastball and, surprisingly, his curveball.

Sep 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jared Jones (17) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones didn't give up much hard-hit contact, 38.5%, and outside of four singles with two outs in the second inning, he was solid against a strong Brewers lineup.

The Pirates' starting pitcher is finishing his season strong, throwing 13 scoreless innings over his past two outings, six against the Los Angeles Angels at PNC Park on Sept. 4 and taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on Sept. 10.

Jones has had great outings and poor ones this season, in his return from internal brace surgery, but it's looking like he's getting back to his best self at the end of 2026.

Pirates Finally Get to Kyle Harrison

The Pirates had no success against Brewers left-handed starting pitcher Kyle Harrison, who dominated them previously.

Harrison threw a combined 17 scoreless innings with just seven hits and two walks allowed, plus 29 strikeouts in his first three starts against the Pirates, including 11 scoreless innings, two hits and two walks allowed and 22 strikeouts in his two starts against the Pirates this season.

Sep 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates bucked that trend in the second inning of the series finale, scoring five runs and forcing Harrison out before he could finish that frame.

Shortstop Konnor Griffin hit a two-run double with the bases loaded, and Cruz hit a two-run single, while Lowe walked with the bases loaded to give the Pirates a 5-1 lead.

Even better for the Pirates was all five runs scoring on two outs, as Harrison gave up three hits, two walks, two hit-by-pitches and also a catcher's interference before departing.

The Pirates have struggled against left-handed pitching this season, 17-32, compared to 59-45 against right-handed pitching.

Pittsburgh made lineup changes to face Harrison, and they clearly worked, as they avoided the sweep against Milwaukee.

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