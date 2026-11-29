PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates' catcher room looks different from what it used to, following the trade of Henry Davis.

The Pirates sent Davis to the Arizona Diamondbacks for utility man Tim Tawa on Nov. 27, parting ways with their starting catcher for the past two seasons.

Davis was an instrumental part of the pitching staff's success in 2025 and 2026, especially as Paul Skenes' personal catcher for his National League Cy Young Award.

The Pirates decided they would go in a different direction for the 2027 season, and they'll look for others to step up.

Pirates Catcher Options After Henry Davis Trade

No. 1: Rafael Flores Jr.

Rafael Flores Jr., before any other acquisitions, is the Pirates Opening Day catcher for 2027.

The Pirates acquired Flores in the David Bednar trade with the New York Yankees at the 2025 deadline as a right-handed power-hitting catcher who would give the team some added offensive production at the position.

Flores only played in seven games in 2025, but got more opportunities in 2026, where he showed that he belonged in the major leagues.

He hit .264/.331/.527 for an OPS of .858 in 47 games, with 39 hits, six doubles, 11 home runs and 25 RBI and displaying the right-handed power the Pirates envisioned him doing.

Sep 20, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Rafael Flores Jr. (43) hits a game winning two run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flores' first MLB home run was 108.7 mph and 440 feet to deep center-field against the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park on June 11.

He hit two home runs in two games, a 13-1 win over the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on Aug. 13 and then did the same in the comeback 4-3 victory against the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park on Aug. 15.

Flores, in the Tigers' win, hit solo shots in the seventh and ninth innings to tie the game, before Brandon Lowe won it on a walk-off home run for one of the best Pirates wins of the year.

He became the first Pirates player in franchise history to hit two home runs in the same game off the bench.

Flores also hit another clutch home run, a two-run go-ahead shot in the eighth inning of the 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sept. 20, securing a series sweep at PNC Park.

The power is there for Flores , who stands at an imposing 6-foot-3, 232 pounds, but the biggest question is whether he can be an everyday catcher.

Flores has started just 30 games and played 38 in his MLB career, and isn't the best defensively at the position.

He has been much better with the pitching staff, catching Braxton Ashcraft for his complete game against the Marlins and playing a big role in Jared Jones' resurgence towards the end of the season, including winning National League Pitcher of the Month for September.

Flores deserves more starting opportunities at catcher, and 2027 will give him those.

No. 2: Endy Rodríguez

Endy Rodríguez is the Pirates' second catcher they will rely on in 2027, which brings questions about whether he can fill that role.

Rodríguez has played only 63 games over the past three seasons for the Pirates, with a slew of injuries hampering his development .

He had two surgeries on his throwing arm, one on his UCL after an injury in winter ball in 2023 and then a ulnar nerve transposition in 2025, and had glute and hip problems in 2026, resulting in him undergoing left hip labrum surgery in late August.

Rodríguez had a seven-to-nine-month injury return timeline, putting him back for March-to-May 2027, meaning he likely won't be ready for the start of next season.

When he's healthy, Rodríguez has been incredibly fun to watch, and it's understandable why the Pirates have high hopes for him.

Jun 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Endy Rodríguez (13) watches his three run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's a rare, switch-hitting catcher who can hit for contact and power while also displaying solid speed on the basepaths.

Rodríguez hit .267/.373/.467 for an OPS of .840 in 45 games, with 36 hits, six doubles, seven home runs, 20 RBI, 23 walks to 41 strikeouts and six stolen bases on seven attempts.

His best moment of the year came on a three-run home run in the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on June 29, putting the Pirates up 11-7 and ensuring a win after they trailed 5-0 in the third inning.

If Rodríguez can stay healthy, and that's a big if, the Pirates would have a great hitting catcher and would make for a fantastic pairing with Flores.

No. 3: Axiel Plaz

Axiel Plaz only recently joined the Pirates' 40-man roster, after they put him on there to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft .

Plaz spent all of 2026 with High-A Greensboro, where he hit .305/.389/.513 for an OPS of .902 in 94 games, with 109 hits, 56 runs, 20 doubles, 18 home runs, 74 RBI and 39 walks to 71 strikeouts.

He was one of the best hitters in the South Atlantic League , ranking second in batting average, third in OPS, fifth in slugging percentage and ninth in on-base percentage, plus the sixth-most hits, ninth-most total bases (183) tied for 15th-most doubles and tied for 18th-most home runs.

Plaz is the Pirates' best catching prospect, with MLB Pipeline ranking him seventh and Baseball America placing him 11th in the franchise's top 30.

Like Flores, Plaz is a right-handed power bat, and it would be huge for the Pirates if that power can translate to the major league level.

Plaz still hasn't played above High-A, and it's highly unlikely he'll play for the Pirates in 2027, but his future is promising.