Projecting Texas Rangers Opening-Day Roster as Spring Training Begins
The Texas Rangers have plenty of options as they head into spring training, but likely few jobs that are truly up for grabs.
Texas Rangers pitchers and catchers report to Surprise, Ariz., for spring training for workouts that start on Thursday.
After a forgettable World Series title defense, the Rangers hope they have positioned themselves in a way to get back to the playoffs and chase a second world championship in three years.
When the Rangers return to Arlington, Texas, for opening day on March 27, they will have a 26-man roster. Projecting what that roster looks like now is a bit of a thankless task. Injuries will happen. Players will make unexpected play for jobs. There are key positions that are still up for grabs.
But, as camp begins, here is a first look at what the Rangers’ 26-man roster could look like.
Starting Pitchers
Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, Kumar Rocker, Cody Bradford, Tyler Mahle
deGrom and Eovaldi are locks. Rocker should be, given how he performed at the end of last season. Texas will give him every chance to win a starting job and, frankly, only a true downturn in his stuff will send him back to Triple-A.
Bradford would be the rotation’s only left-handed starter and he proved last season that he belongs. The Rangers invested a two-year deal in Mahle, who like deGrom was recovering from Tommy John surgery, so he could give them something this season. He’ll get first crack at the final spot. Don’t be surprised if Jon Gray and Jack Leiter push him.
Relievers
Jacob Webb, Chris Martin, Robert Garcia, Marc Church, Dane Dunning, Shawn Armstrong, Jon Gray, Jesse Chavez
The Rangers have options and questions, the biggest of which is who will close? Martin has 14 career saves and he leads the pack. Robert Garcia should get some run there, too. The Rangers, as reported by The Dallas Morning News, have had internal conversations about giving Jon Gray a spin there.
It’s a right-handed bullpen, with Garcia the only lefty. Watch Walker Pennington in spring training. He’s the only other left-hander on Texas’ MLB depth chart.
The Rangers will skew toward experience, with Church the lone exception. He has great stuff, made his MLB debut last year and could be a future closer. In this projection, he would be a set-up man.
Yes, Chavez is 41 years old. But he pitched well last year and, well, the aging vet route worked well last year.
Note: Josh Sborz is not expected to be ready for the regular season due to offseason surgery.
Catcher
Jonah Heim, Kyle Higashioka
There is no drama here. The Rangers have been clear they intend to split time between the pair, in part of to ensure that Heim’s bat doesn’t suffer with extended playing time.
Catcher was manager Bruce Bochy’s position as a player and the Rangers have kept three catchers before. But there’s no catcher on the 40-man or among the non-roster invitees that has the flexibility to play elsewhere.
Infielders
Jake Burger, Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Josh Jung, Josh Smith, Ezequiel Duran
Burger, Semien, Seager and Jung should be the everyday lineup from first to third base, respectively. Smith won a Silver Slugger as a utility player last year and the Rangers will give him time to play in the outfield, too. Duran can play every infield position, and his bat heats up with regular playing time.
Outfielders
Wyatt Langford, Evan Carter, Adolis García, Joc Pederson, Leody Taveras
It’s possible the Rangers could trade Taveras by the end of camp. But don’t count on it. Given Carter’s injury issues last year, Texas will want the depth. But the center field job is camp’s top competition between Carter and Taveras. Langford will start in left field and García will start in right field.
Pederson will be the primary designated hitter and spell García in right when needed. That makes Smith and Duran important because both can play in the corner outfield spots. It’s one reason why the Rangers hope to get both regular playing time.