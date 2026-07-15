Rays Have New No. 1-Ranked Prospect Following MLB Draft

The Tampa Bay Rays did a wonderful job of restocking their farm system this offseason in a few different trades.

In a three-team deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Houston Astros, they acquired outfielder Jacob Melton and right-handed pitcher Anderson Brito. From the Baltimore Orioles for Shane Baz, they added catcher Caden Bodine, outfielder Slater de Brun, and right-handed pitcher Michael Forret.

Those were all top-10 prospects coming into the season. Now, with the emergence of other youngsters in the organization and the addition of players in the 2026 MLB Draft, only Bodine remains in the top 10.

Armed with one of the deepest farm systems in baseball, the Rays are poised to make some splashes ahead of the MLB trade deadline. And their system got even deeper during the draft, with a new No. 1-ranked prospect, as shared by Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.

Grady Emerson takes over as Rays' No. 1-ranked prospect

Jul 14, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Argyle High School player Grady Emerson during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taking over the top spot from outfielder Theo Gillen is shortstop Grady Emerson. The No. 2 pick in the 2026 MLB Draft out of Fort Worth Christian in Texas was viewed by some people as the best player in this year’s draft class.

When the only critique some evaluators can come up with is that he isn’t Kansas City Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr., you are doing something right. Like Witt, Emerson got to play under and learn from former Major Leaguer Rusty Greer after transferring from Argyle High School.

With a 65 grade, Emerson is an elite, all-around prospect who has all the tools to become a star at the next level.

With advanced skills to match the incredible tools that he possesses, it is easy to see why expectations are so high for the talented shortstop. He is producing eye-popping exit velocities and looks to be someone who can hit 25 home runs per season.

Grady Emerson in his senior year of high school across 42 games:



60 Hits | 27 XBH | 8 HR | 41 BB/5 K’s | 35 SB

.508 AVG | .634 OBP | .915 SLG | 1.549 OPS



The Rays are getting an INCREDIBLE talent 💪 pic.twitter.com/1WPLHGYWJ5 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 11, 2026

His defensive skills could be categorized as underrated at this point. A fluid athlete who moves well, difficult plays are made to look easy by Emerson, who possesses a strong arm with great fundamentals.

Normally, this kind of polish and makeup is seen in players who have more experience under their belt. Only 18 years old, Emerson looks ready to begin his journey as a professional despite being committed to the Texas Longhorns.

The future looks incredibly bright in Tampa Bay. Some of those top-ranked prospects may not be in the organization in a few weeks, but there are plenty of talented players waiting to take their spot in the top 10.