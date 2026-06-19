Rays Reportedly Have Bold Stance on Trading Prospects

The Tampa Bay Rays are a team that many people are going to be keeping a close eye on ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

They got off to a scorching hot start, improving to 34-15 on May 22 against the New York Yankees. With their game the following day postponed, the Rays have fallen into a funk since that point.

A 7-15 record has been produced despite a soft spot in the schedule. Tampa Bay played six consecutive opponents after the Yankees series, who were under the .500 mark, and went 7-12 before being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

They are still in a great spot in the American League playoff picture, but this rough patch has certainly shown plenty of work remains for the team. They should be very active ahead of the trade deadline with a few weaknesses to address.

Tampa Bay has no untouchable prospects

Oct 7, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays general manager Erik Neander before game one of the 2021 ALDS at Tropicana Field. | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Luckily for Tampa Bay, they have a deep farm system with plenty of talent to dip into so they can execute trades. And based on what Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has heard, they are willing to pay a premium in the right deal.

“I don’t think [president of baseball operations Erik] Neander has any untouchable prospects in his system at this point given the right trade,” Bowden wrote in a recent mailbag.

Regarded as a sleeper for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, the Rays certainly have the firepower to make a run at players atop the trade block. Outfielder Theo Gillen and catcher Nathan Flewelling are two players they will assuredly be asked about. Same with pitching Brody Hopkins, who is viewed as their best prospect on the mound.

The Brandon Lowe and Shane Baz trades made this past offseason restocked the talent pipeline in the organization. They also own the No. 2 pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, which will yield another strong building block.

Rays have multiple holes to address

Oct 6, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays president Erik Neander and manager Kevin Cash (16) during the ALDS workout day against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

With so many talented youngsters in the farm system, it would make sense to acquire talent who can help the Big League team not only in 2026 but beyond. There is a strong nucleus being built on the roster, and a few additions will solidify their place in the standings.

Pitching depth is certainly needed, especially with so many players possibly on innings limits. Shane McClanahan is pitching for the first time since 2023 and they have two converted relief pitchers, Griffin Jax and Ian Seymour, rounding out the rotation.

In the lineup, production has been underwhelming at shortstop and second base. The outfield is improved in some regard, but could still use a little more pop. As a whole, the lineup is still relying on Junior Caminero, Jonathan Aranda and Yandy Diaz too much.