Red Sox’s Hottest Prospect Flying Under the Radar

The Boston Red Sox's offense took a step in the right direction on Saturday.

Boston took down the St. Louis Cardinals, 7-1. It was the first time this season that Boston scored seven runs or more in a contest. Before Saturday's showdown, the Red Sox scored six runs two different times on the season so far. What made the performance even more promising is the fact that the Red Sox stepped up late in the game when they needed extra insurance. Boston held a 2-1 lead heading into the ninth inning and then erupted for five runs in the ninth to lock up their fifth win of the season.

Saturday's contest was one of the most optimistic of the season so far. The offense showed some life late, Ranger Suárez looked as good as advertised and the bullpen held it down as well. It was a great win overall. Now, it's time to build off it, but the offense isn't fixed. Boston has four daily starters batting .200 or worse right now in Marcelo Mayer, Caleb Durbin, Trevor Story and Jarren Duran. While the Red Sox shouldn't do anything rash yet, the offense does remain a problem overall. It's hard to imagine an external piece will be coming in the near future. What about an internal piece down in the minors?

The former first-round pick is thriving

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox infielder Mikey Romero (72) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

If you're a Red Sox fan, the guy you should have your eyes on down in the minors right now is Mikey Romero. The young infielder impressed in Spring Training and that has carried over to the regular season down in Triple-A. Romero has played in 12 games so far this season with Triple-A Worcester and is slashing .280/.333/.440 with one homer, 11 RBIs, three walks, five doubles and seven runs scored. He's also a right-handed bat who can play second base, shortstop and third base.

Again, the Red Sox don't need to do anything hasty right now. But if he keeps playing the way he is playing down in Triple-A and the offense continues to sputter, Boston will need to consider a promotion at some point. There was a point in Spring Training when Romero was called a "dark horse" option to make the club out of camp. The former first-round pick played in 14 games and slashed .269/.269/.346 with two doubles and four RBIs. He's been even better since the regular season started.

If you haven't been following along closely with Romero, now is the time to start.