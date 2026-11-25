It's been a busy week already across Major League Baseball, and the hot stove is expected to burn hotter ahead of the impending lockout on Dec. 1.

Four big-name free agents have all agreed to terms on deals in free agency, and that pace could continue through the next week. Even though Craig Breslow cautioned against any more big moves this offseason, shortstop is still an issue Boston needs to address. On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's Jeff Passan proposed a trade that could be the perfect move for Boston.

"Boston could use a one-year stopgap to ensure Franklin Arias, its uber-talented shortstop who turned 21 this week, is ready to take over the role full time," Passan wrote. "A trade for Pena wouldn't be cheap -- it shouldn't be, frankly -- but compared with Zach Neto or CJ Abrams or other upgrades at shortstop, Pena is a practical choice for a Red Sox team that needs more at the position."

Passan proposed the Astros move Pena for pitching depth, a well-documented area of need for Houston. The Astros would likely ask for John Holobetz (Boston's No. 10 prospect), Blake Wehunt (Boston's No. 16 prospect), or Gage Ziehl (Boston's No. 17 prospect) plus more pieces.

This Is The Perfect Move For Boston

Sep 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena (3) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't the first time the two teams have been connected on the topic of Pena, Passan included the shortstop in his trade deadline predictions, naming Boston as one of the best fits for the Providence, R.I. native.

The fit remains excellent. Pena is a free agent after 2027, and will command a hefty price tag, one that the Astros might be hesitant to cough up as they look toward the future. For the Red Sox, they won't feel any pressure to pay Pena's price after the season as Arias will almost certainly be with the big league club by then.

Boston's been connected in a variety of shortstop trades, but most either demand too much in return, or give Arias the reins at shortstop right now. Although Arias's talent is certainly there, the Red Sox might be more in favor of swinging a deal such as this one that gives Arias more time to develop without adding undue pressure.

And Pena is a very good shortstop in his own right. He could be a great fit for the middle infield as Arias reaches maturity, and his 20-home run bat would also be a welcome addition to Boston's lineup.

With time ticking in the face of the lockout, Breslow could be motivated to reach out to Houston sooner rather than later, and this is a deal he should absolutely propose.