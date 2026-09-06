Red Sox-Orioles Series Stakes: Boston's Up, Baltimore's Way Down

The Boston Red Sox have taken care of business so far throughout their series against the Baltimore Orioles with one more game left to be played.

Boston will turn to Payton Tolle on Sunday afternoon to try to complete a four-game sweep against its American League East rival. For the Red Sox, it has been a dream-like series so far. For the Orioles, it has been a disaster. Look at Saturday's contest, for example. Boston took down the Orioles, 5-0. It was Boston's second straight shutout and it was able to come out on top, despite the fact that Ceddanne Rafaela, Caleb Durbin and Adley Rutschman were all sitting. Plus, Willson Contreras is on the Injured List and wasn't in the lineup.

With all of that talent on the bench, Saturday would've been an understandable loss. And yet, here we are.

The regular season is winding down quickly and Boston is in an excellent position. Boston has inched a bit closer to the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card race throughout the series. Now, the Red Sox are 3 1/2 games behind their biggest rival with 19 games left to be played. When Boston lost three out of four games against the Yankees — plus, the season series — that should've been enough to fully close the door on Boston making a run at the top Wild Card spot. But they're not completely out of it yet.

Boston Is Cooking

Aug 26, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yankees certainly have the inside track to the top Wild Card spot, but a 3 1/2-game deficit could swing after just one bad series.

For example, take a look at the Orioles.

Baltimore has now lost five straight games after looking like a legit playoff team at this point last week. Now, the Orioles are three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays and the Cleveland Guardians for the final American League Wild Card spot. Plus, the Texas Rangers are on the outside looking in, but one-game ahead of the Orioles.

Also, who saw the Blue Jays coming? It has been a bad year for Toronto, to say the least. And yet, today they would be in the playoffs if the season ended.

One bad series by the Yankees between now and the end of the regular season could be the difference between Boston taking that top spot, or finishing with the No. 2 spot and heading to New York in the playoffs.

That's the impact of the Red Sox's series against Baltimore right now. Boston has trimmed the gap a little, while also significantly hurting the Orioles' chances of landing a playoff spot.