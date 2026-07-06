Why Cutting Ties With Willson Contreras Gives Red Sox 'Pause'

This past offseason, the Boston Red Sox made a phenomenal move bringing first baseman Willson Contreras to town.

There's no denying that fact.

While the Red Sox's front office has taken a lot of heat — especially because of the club's struggles across the first few months of the season — the move to bring Contreras to town was undoubtedly a win for the franchise. Boston needs more offense, but Contreras picked up the leadership baton left by third baseman Alex Bregman and also has been the club's best overall offensive weapon this season. The 34-year-old has played in 86 games and is slashing .284/.378/.542 with a .921 OPS, 20 homers, 59 RBIs, 15 doubles, two triples, and 45 runs scored. On top of this, he has been excellent defensively.

Bringing Contreras to town has given Boston a spark and fortunately, he's under contract for the 2027 season with a 2028 club option coming as well. If you're a Red Sox fan wondering if Contreras is going to still be in Boston after the 2026 trade deadline in August, ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel provided some hope on that front on Monday.

"Willson Contreras, 1B, Boston Red Sox," Passan and McDaniel wrote. "Chance of being traded: 40 percent. Rest-of-season impact: High. Years of control: One year after 2026 (for $17 million), with a $20 million club option for 2028 that has a $7.5 million buyout. ...

"Since he has been so good offensively for a team that has been so bad, trading him when he has two very reasonable years left on his deal and when the Red Sox intend to compete in the coming years gives them pause. Compound that with Contreras' no-trade clause and the feeling of other teams is that anything short of a massive overpay will make Contreras difficult to land."

Boston Shouldn't Trade Willson Contreras

Jun 29, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) bats against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 40 percent number feels a bit high, but the fact that Passan and McDaniel noted that Boston is intending to contend in the coming years "gives them pause" about potentially trading Contreras, is a very good sign.

Boston shouldn't trade Contreras. When it comes to the Red Sox, they need more right-handed pop in the middle of the order, not less. There was a time before the season that many around the baseball world projected Boston to not have a 20-plus homer hitter in 2026. Contreras already has 20 homers on the season with plenty of time left this season to add to the tally.

Right now, the Red Sox are 40-48 on the season and just four games out of a playoff spot. There's no reason to give up the heart and soul of a club — especially with more years under control — for prospects. The Red Sox need more power, not less. When the offseason rolls around, the Red Sox will surely be talked about as a team that needs to go out and add and various sluggers likely will be talked about as fits.

If Contreras were on another team right now and available, he's the exact guy that would be talked about as a fit for Boston, but fortunately, it already has him. Again, there's no reason to move him. Passan and McDaniel's take on Monday is at least a hope that he will still be in town after the trade deadline.