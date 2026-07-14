Willson Contreras Electrifies as Red Sox's 1st Home Run Derby Rep Since 2011

Boston Red Sox fans waited a while to see a member of the organization in the Major League Baseball Home Run Derby, but it was worth the wait on Monday.

While Willson Contreras didn't win, he put on a show and represented Boston well. The funny thing about Contreras is that he's technically suspended right now and would not be able to play in a game if the Red Sox had a game, but nothing was stopping him from participating in the Home Run Derby.

On Monday, he was electric right out of the gate.

The 34-year-old led off and became the first member of the organization to participate in the event since David Ortiz in 2011. He set the tone and crushed 13 homers in the first round, including a 490-foot bomb

The Red Sox Slugger Represented Boston Well

Jul 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) hits a two-run double against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN pointed out that since 2006, just one homer has traveled past 485 feet at Citizens Bank Park. It took Contreras just a few swings to do so on Monday night. Now, of course, it's the Home Run Derby and the entire point of the event is crushing long balls, but it's still impressive.

"Since ESPN began tracking HR distance in 2006, only 1 HR has traveled at least 485 feet at Citizens Bank Park (including playoffs)," the post read. "Willson Contreras launched a 490-foot bomb as the very first hitter of the 2026 Home Run Derby."

Since ESPN began tracking HR distance in 2006, only 1 HR has traveled at least 485 feet at Citizens Bank Park (including playoffs).



Willson Contreras launched a 490-foot bomb as the very first hitter of the 2026 Home Run Derby 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Q3rh4NeyCg — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) July 14, 2026

Contreras blasted 13 homers in the first round and moved on to face Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber in the second round. In the second round, the format shifted and it turned into one-on-one matchups. Unfortunately, Schwarber took Contreras down, 9-8. Still, it was a good showing for someone who didn't have high expectations coming into the event.

Schwarber, especially in Philadelphia, was expected to come in and crush. Contreras certainly didn't have the same level of expectations but he was impressive.

Another positive thing from the night was the fact that Contreras spoke about the trade deadline and made it clear that he wants to be in Boston.

When it comes to the Home Run Derby, and the All-Star break in general, it's a time around the league in which things quiet down because teams are off. But the Home Run Derby was a massive success and Contreras was a big reason why. After the All-Star break wraps up, Contreras' suspension will kick back in and he'll have to miss one more game. Then, hopefully he'll be able to bring the derby pop back to the lineup.