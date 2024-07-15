Cincinnati Reds Named Most Intriguing Team After First Day of 2024 MLB Draft
CINCINNATI — The Reds selected three players on the first day of the 2024 MLB Draft, including Chase Burns with the No. 2 overall selection.
They also took shortstop Tyson Lewis with the 51st selection and Luke Holman with the pick No. 71.
The trio of picks makes the Reds the most intriguing team following the first day of the draft according to J. J. Cooper of Baseball America.
"Reds fans seemed shocked, and in some cases angry, that the team chose Wake Forest righthander Chase Burns instead of Georgia slugger Charlie Condon," Cooper wrote. "The Reds are clearly trying to build around pitching depth. With Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo and Andrew Abbott firmly established and Rhett Lowder and Chase Petty in Double-A, the addition of Burns and supplemental second round LSU righthander Luke Holman (and Ty Floyd and Hunter Hollan from last year’s draft as well), the Reds are all in on developing pitchers. We’ll see if it works out, but if the Reds succeed, they will be able to trade from their pitching surplus to fill holes in the lineup."
