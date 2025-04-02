Cincinnati Reds Starting Pitching Shown a Key Area of Growth, Plus Possible Pitfall to Monitor
The Cincinnati Reds' rotation is off to an encouraging start to the 2025 season.
Combining the statistics for Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Nick Martinez, Brady Singer, and Carson Spiers for their first starts is quite fun. They have posted a 2.70 ERA in 30 innings and are averaging six innings per start.
One of the best things about these performances though is they have combined for a 5.3% walk rate. League average was 8.2% last season, so the Reds are well ahead of the pace. Hopefully this is a trend that continues.
One thing to be cautious of is a super low BABIP of .168. This points to the Reds pitchers being lucky their first time through. That luck can always balance out—especially during a 162 game season.
Hopefully the rotation can keep up the momentum. If they do, then this will be the biggest strength of the team and will keep them competitive throughout the season.
