Cincinnati Reds Starting Pitching Shown a Key Area of Growth, Plus Possible Pitfall to Monitor

The Reds starters have pitched well so far this season.

Mar 31, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) reacts after a play in the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) reacts after a play in the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds' rotation is off to an encouraging start to the 2025 season.

Combining the statistics for Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Nick Martinez, Brady Singer, and Carson Spiers for their first starts is quite fun. They have posted a 2.70 ERA in 30 innings and are averaging six innings per start.

One of the best things about these performances though is they have combined for a 5.3% walk rate. League average was 8.2% last season, so the Reds are well ahead of the pace. Hopefully this is a trend that continues.

One thing to be cautious of is a super low BABIP of .168. This points to the Reds pitchers being lucky their first time through. That luck can always balance out—especially during a 162 game season.

Hopefully the rotation can keep up the momentum. If they do, then this will be the biggest strength of the team and will keep them competitive throughout the season.

Published
Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

