Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds Look to Start a Win Streak

The Reds ended their three-game losing streak on Monday.

Aug 9, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Carson Spiers (68) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds (61-64) beat the Toronto Blue Jays (58-67) 6-3 on Monday night.

On Tuesday, the Reds will turn to Carson Spiers. The right-hander is 4-4 with a 4.55 ERA on the season. Last Wednesday against St. Louis, he made his first relief appearance since June 9 and allowed a pair of runs over 2 2/3 innings in a 9-2 Reds win.

The Blue Jays will start Jose Berrios. The 30-year-old is 11-9 with a 3.85 ERA on the season. In his last two starts, he has tossed 14 innings, allowing just eight hits and two runs while striking out 13.

Game two of the series will begin at 7:07 ET.

News and Notes

  • Amed Rosario was activated and is available off the bench tonight for Cincinnati.
  • Tyler Stephenson has a five-game hitting streak.
  • The Reds own the best batting average among Major League teams with the bases
    loaded (.368).
  • Justin Wilson has not given up a run in six straight games.
  • The Reds are 45-43 against right-handed starting pitchers this year.
  • The Reds are 6-7 against the AL East.

