Game Preview: Reds Look to Get Back on Track, Face Twins in Three-Game Series
The Cincinnati Reds (71-77) head to Minnesota to play the Twins (78-68) in a three-game series starting on Friday night.
The Reds are led on offense by shortstop Elly De La Cruz, with an OPS of .813, 64 extra-base hits, and 64 stolen bases.
The Twins are led on offense by Byron Buxton with an OPS of .862 and 42 extra-base hits. When healthy, Buxton is one of the best center fielders in Major League Baseball.
Julian Aguiar will start for the Reds on Friday night. The right-hander is 1-0 with a 5.06 ERA on the season. He has allowed two runs or less in every start besides one, where he gave up six runs on 10 hits against the Athletics.
The Twins will hand the ball to Bailey Ober. The 29-year-old has been fantastic all season long for the Reds with a 12-6 record and a 3.77 ERA.
Ober has been even better over his last two starts, allowing just two hits and one run over 13 innings.
The Reds and Twins will face off in game one of the series at 8:10 ET.
News and Notes
- Elly De La Cruz leads the majors with 64 stolen bases.
- Will Benson is 0 for his last 12 at the plate.
- Rece Hinds is 0 for his last 15 at the plate.
- Blake Dunn is 0 for his last 14 at the plate.
- Jake Fraley has a six-game hitting streak.
- Emilio Pagan has not given up a run in six straight games.
- Alexis Diaz has not given up a run in five straight games.
- The Reds are 16-8 in series openers on the road.
- The Reds are 19-22 against American League teams.
