INSTANT REACTION: Terry Francona Wins 2,000th Game in Reds 4-2 win Over Rockies
CINCINNATI — It was a history-making day at Great American Ball Park as the Reds beat the Colorado Rockies 4-2.
With the win, Reds manager Terry Francona is now the 13th manager in Major League history with 2,000 career wins and the first to reach the milestone since former Reds manager Dusty Baker reached that number in 2022.
The Reds played clean baseball Sunday afternoon, with right-handed starter Nick Martinez delivering a solid start and the lineup delivering timely hits.
With the win, the Reds are now 50-47 and are 7.5 games out of first place in the National League Central and three games out of the National League Wild Card going into the All Star Break.
Let’s look at the key takeaways from the Reds 4-2 win Sunday afternoon over the Rockies.
Nick Martinez Bounces Back
After giving up 10 earned runs on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the Reds right-hander responded by throwing 5 2/3 innings and allowing just two earned runs.
Martinez retired the first six Rockies he faced, and the only hit he allowed that resulted in a Colorado score was a two-run single by Rockies designated hitter Mickey Moniak. That came with two outs in the top of the third inning.
Getting ahead of hitters for most of the afternoon, Martinez walked just one batter and struck out three on 84 pitches with 57 of them for strikes.
The Reds gave Martinez a $21 million qualifying option this past offseason, and the Reds right-hander has responded with a decent first half. He’s had his ups and downs, but he is more reliable than not.
With the Reds entering the second half of the regular season in contention for a National League Wild Card berth, they will need Martinez to continue to post solid outings every time he takes the mound.
Timely Hitting
All four Reds runs came on timely hits Sunday afternoon.
TJ Friedl led off the game with a home run in the bottom of the first. Austin Hays delivered a game-tying RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the third. Noelvi Marte reached on an error by Rockies shortstop Ryan Ritter, and Spencer Steer delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh.
When the Reds have been at their best offensively this season, they have scored runs by getting guys on base and keeping traffic on the bases. They have found ways to drive in runs without necessarily needing to hit home runs every game. This lineup can still produce runs with singles and extra-base hits.
Every hitter in this lineup is capable of getting into a good, sustained stretch. The Reds will need several of their hitters to step up in the second half with more surges than slumps.
Notes And Observations
- Cincinnati went 3-15 with runners in scoring position Sunday and left 10 runners on base.
- Colorado went 1-7 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.
- TJ Friedl went 3-3 with a home run, two hits and a walk.
- Austin Hays went 2-4 with an RBI.
- Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber pitched 4 1/3 innings allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts. He threw 90 pitches, 55 for strikes.
- The Reds bullpen pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings with two hits and two walks and four strikeouts.
- Emilio Pagan now has 20 saves on the season.
On Deck
The Reds now head into the All Star Break 50-47 and are in fourth place in the strong National League Central and just three games back of the third Wild Card spot in the National League.
Elly De La Cruz and Andrew Abbott are heading to Atlanta for the MLB All Star Game on Tuesday. That game is at 8:00 E.T. on FOX from Truist Park.
The other Reds players, coaches and members of the organization will join De La Cruz and Abbott in New York following the Break on Friday. That day will start a three-game series against the New York Mets, who lead the National League East by a half game over the Philadelphia Phillies at the time this story was published. The Mets are 55-41 on the season, and this will be the first series between the two teams this season.
Cincinnati announced its starting rotation for the first five games after the All Star Break.
In order they are left-handed Nick Lodolo (6-6, 3.38 ERA), right-hander Nick Martinez (7-9, 4.78 ERA), left-hander Andrew Abbott (8-1, 2.07 ERA), right-hander Brady Singer (7-7, 4.32 ERA) and right-hander Chase Burns (0-1, 6.19 ERA). Lodolo, Martinez and Abbott will start at New York, while Singer and Burns will start at the Washington Nationals the following Monday and Tuesday.
Friday’s game will start at 7:10 E.T. with Saturday (4:10 E.T.) and Sunday (1:40 E.T.) to follow. All three games will be on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati, with Saturday’s game also on MLB Network for out-of-market viewers.
The following Monday’s and Tuesday’s games at Washington will start at 6:45 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati.
Cincinnati is back home on Friday, July 25th when they start a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
