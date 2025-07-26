Instant Reaction: Tyler Stephenson and TJ Friedl Power Reds to 7-2 Win Over Rays
CINCINNATI, OH - The Cincinnati Reds (54-50) got the homestead off to a rip roaring start as they beat the Tampa Bay Rays (53-51) by a score of 7-2.
The Reds were able to do something that not a lot of teams have done to Rays pitching and that was string hits together. They also saw a couple of long balls feed into their touchdown total score.
TWO BOMBS
Tyler Stephenson (8th home run) and TJ Friedl (10th) went deep in this game. Rays starting pitcher Zack Littell (8-8, 3.72 ERA) came into this game having allowed the most home runs in the major leagues and that continued.
Friedl’s was a no-doubter that would have been a homer in every ballpark in MLB. Stephenson’s was a bit more of a Great American Ballpark special as he only would have touched em all in 10 of the 30 MLB parks.
MIDDLE OF THE ORDER MASHING
Elly De La Cruz was on fire, no matter the Tampa pitcher on the mound. He noticed four hits in this one, including two doubles. Right behind him was Austin Hays with three singles on the night and a pair of runs scored.
De La Cruz is now batting .283 on the season.
PITCHING GETS THE JOB DONE
Nick Martinez (9-9, 4.69) was not his best self, but he was still solid. He allowed just a pair of runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five. No homers allowed, either.
The bullpen was really impressive, though. Lyon Richardson, Graham Ashcraft, Tony Santillan, and Emilio Pagan all combined four four shutout innings. They also had more strikeouts (five) than base runners (two walks and two hits).
Also of note, both Santillan and Ashcraft got swings-and-misses on 56% of their pitches.
The Reds will go for the series win tomorrow on Margaritaville Night. Andrew Abbott will take the hill against the Rays’ Ryan Pepiot. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET. There will be a concert by The Landsharks following the conclusion of the game.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast