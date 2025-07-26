Inside The Reds

Instant Reaction: Tyler Stephenson and TJ Friedl Power Reds to 7-2 Win Over Rays

Reds bats poured it on Rays pitching on Friday

Jeff Carr

Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) reacts after bunting and reaching first base in the fourth inning between Cincinnati Reds and Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on July 25, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) reacts after bunting and reaching first base in the fourth inning between Cincinnati Reds and Tampa Bay Rays at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on July 25, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI, OH - The Cincinnati Reds (54-50) got the homestead off to a rip roaring start as they beat the Tampa Bay Rays (53-51) by a score of 7-2.

The Reds were able to do something that not a lot of teams have done to Rays pitching and that was string hits together. They also saw a couple of long balls feed into their touchdown total score.

TWO BOMBS

Tyler Stephenson (8th home run) and TJ Friedl (10th) went deep in this game. Rays starting pitcher Zack Littell (8-8, 3.72 ERA) came into this game having allowed the most home runs in the major leagues and that continued.

Friedl’s was a no-doubter that would have been a homer in every ballpark in MLB. Stephenson’s was a bit more of a Great American Ballpark special as he only would have touched em all in 10 of the 30 MLB parks.

MIDDLE OF THE ORDER MASHING

Elly De La Cruz was on fire, no matter the Tampa pitcher on the mound. He noticed four hits in this one, including two doubles. Right behind him was Austin Hays with three singles on the night and a pair of runs scored.

De La Cruz is now batting .283 on the season.

PITCHING GETS THE JOB DONE

Nick Martinez (9-9, 4.69) was not his best self, but he was still solid. He allowed just a pair of runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five. No homers allowed, either.

The bullpen was really impressive, though. Lyon Richardson, Graham Ashcraft, Tony Santillan, and Emilio Pagan all combined four four shutout innings. They also had more strikeouts (five) than base runners (two walks and two hits).

Also of note, both Santillan and Ashcraft got swings-and-misses on 56% of their pitches.

The Reds will go for the series win tomorrow on Margaritaville Night. Andrew Abbott will take the hill against the Rays’ Ryan Pepiot. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET. There will be a concert by The Landsharks following the conclusion of the game.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis