Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Blow Five-Run Lead, Fall to Pirates 6-5

The Reds lead 5-0 in the fifth inning.

Aug 23, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) looks on from the on-deck circle against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 23, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) looks on from the on-deck circle against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds (62-67) blew a five-run lead and fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates (61-67) 6-5 on Friday night.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Reds' Offense Came Out Hot

Tyler Stephenson gave the Reds an early lead with his 17th home run of the season in the first inning. In the fourth, Ty France hit a sacrifice fly to give the Reds a 2-0 lead. Stuart Fairchild followed with a squeeze play that extended the Reds' lead to three.

With two runners on, Santiago Espinal hit a two-RBI single to give the Reds a 5-0 lead.

The Reds offense would not score the rest of the night. They threatended in the ninth inning when Will Benson led off the inning with a double to right field. Jonathan India walked later in the inning, but Elly De La Cruz lined out sharply to right field to end the game.

Cincinnati scored five runs on nine hits.

Bullpen Started Strong, but Faltered

The Reds were forced to have a bullpen day when Andrew Abbott was placed on the injured list on Friday afternoon.

Buck Farmer made his first start since 2019 and pitched two scoreless innings. Sam Moll and Tony Santillan followed with scoreless innings.

In the fifth, Reds Manager David Bell called upon Alan Busenitz, who was just called up on Friday. The right-hander gave up three runs on four hits in his one inning of work.

Justin Wilson followed Busenitz and surrendered the lead, giving up two runs on three hits in just 2/3 of an inning.

Fernando Cruz pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings and Alexis Diaz added a scoreless frame.

Up Next

Game three between the Reds and Pirates will start at 6:40 ET on Saturday night.

News and Notes

  • The Reds are 10-22 in one-run games.
  • Tyler Stephenson extended his hitting streak to eight games.
  • The Reds are 18-19 against the NL Central.

