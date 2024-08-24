Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Blow Five-Run Lead, Fall to Pirates 6-5
The Cincinnati Reds (62-67) blew a five-run lead and fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates (61-67) 6-5 on Friday night.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Reds' Offense Came Out Hot
Tyler Stephenson gave the Reds an early lead with his 17th home run of the season in the first inning. In the fourth, Ty France hit a sacrifice fly to give the Reds a 2-0 lead. Stuart Fairchild followed with a squeeze play that extended the Reds' lead to three.
With two runners on, Santiago Espinal hit a two-RBI single to give the Reds a 5-0 lead.
The Reds offense would not score the rest of the night. They threatended in the ninth inning when Will Benson led off the inning with a double to right field. Jonathan India walked later in the inning, but Elly De La Cruz lined out sharply to right field to end the game.
Cincinnati scored five runs on nine hits.
Bullpen Started Strong, but Faltered
The Reds were forced to have a bullpen day when Andrew Abbott was placed on the injured list on Friday afternoon.
Buck Farmer made his first start since 2019 and pitched two scoreless innings. Sam Moll and Tony Santillan followed with scoreless innings.
In the fifth, Reds Manager David Bell called upon Alan Busenitz, who was just called up on Friday. The right-hander gave up three runs on four hits in his one inning of work.
Justin Wilson followed Busenitz and surrendered the lead, giving up two runs on three hits in just 2/3 of an inning.
Fernando Cruz pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings and Alexis Diaz added a scoreless frame.
Up Next
Game three between the Reds and Pirates will start at 6:40 ET on Saturday night.
News and Notes
- The Reds are 10-22 in one-run games.
- Tyler Stephenson extended his hitting streak to eight games.
- The Reds are 18-19 against the NL Central.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury
Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement
Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment
Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On
Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List
Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A
Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings
Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule
Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing
Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse
Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season
Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run
Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future
Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract
Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network
Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway
Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast