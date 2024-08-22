Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Rally from Six Down, Beat Blue Jays 11-7

The Reds won the series after rallying on Wednesday night.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 21, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) slides home to score a run past the tag attempt of Toronto Blue Jays catcher Brian Serven (15) in the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 21, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) slides home to score a run past the tag attempt of Toronto Blue Jays catcher Brian Serven (15) in the fifth inning at Rogers Centre.
The Cincinnati Reds (62-65) rallied from down 6-0 to beat the Toronto Blue Jays (59-68) 11-7 on Wednesday night to win the series.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Blue Jays Got to Martinez

Nick Martinez came into the game as the Reds' hottest pitcher, but the Blue Jays got to him early and often on Wednesday night. The right-hander lasted just 4 1/3 innings, giving up six runs on six hits.

The Rally Reds

The Reds fought all the way back from a six-run deficit. Spencer Steer got the Reds on the board with a two-run home to left field in the fourth.

In the fifth, Jonathan India hit a RBI single to bring the Reds within three before Elly De La Cruz hit a two-run single to trim the deficit to 6-5. Tyler Stephenson drove in De La Cruz with a RBI groundout to tie the game, before Santiago Espinal walked with the bases loaded to give the Reds a 7-6 lead.

In the sixth, Noelvi Marte and India hit back-to-back homers to give the Reds a 9-6 advantage. Stephenson hit a RBI double later in the inning to score De La Cruz and give the Reds a four-run lead.

De La Cruz played add on in the eighth with his 22nd home run of the season.

Bullpen Shuts the Door

Tony Santillan came in to relieve Martinez in the fifth and got out of a bases-loaded jam to hold the Reds' lead.

In the sixth, the first two batters reached against Buck Farmer, but Farmer was able to get a strikeout and a double play to end the inning.

Sam Moll gave up a double and walked a batter in the seventh, but Emilio Pagan came on in relief and was able to strand both runners. Pagan also added a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

Fernando Cruz gave up a run in the ninth, but kept the damage to a minimum.

The Reds bullpen gave up just one run over 4 2/3 innings.

Up Next

The Reds head to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates in a four-game series starting on Thursday.

News and Notes

  • The Reds had four stolen bases on Wednesday.
  • Tyler Stephenson extended his hit streak to seven games.
  • The Reds are 45-8 when scoring five runs or more.
  • Elly De La Cruz became the fifth player in Major League history to have 20 home runs and 60 stolen bases in the same season.

Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER

