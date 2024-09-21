Postgame Takeaways: Elly De La Cruz Makes History, Reds Beat Pirates 7-1
The Cincinnati Reds (76-80) beat the Pittsburgh Pirates (72-83) 7-1 on Saturday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Lowder Leads a Fantastic Day for the Pitching Staff
Rhett Lowder made his fifth start for the Reds since being promoted to the Major Leagues and he continues to impress.
The right-hander tossed five shutout innings on five hits. He walked two and struck out four.
Lowder has a 1.40 ERA through his first five Major League starts.
The Reds' bullpen gave up just one run and two hits in four innings of relief.
Big Day for the Offense Behind De La Cruz's Big Day
The Reds got off to a 3-0 lead in the third after Tyler Stephenson singled home Elly De La Cruz and Ty France followed with a two-run home run.
In the fourth, Elly hit his 25th home run of the season and became the first shortstop in Major League Baseball history with 25 home runs and 65 stolen bases in the same season.
In the seventh inning, the Reds played add on with De La Cruz's RBI single, his third hit of the game.
The Reds had nine hits and were 4-for-7 with runners in scoring position.
Up Next
The series finale between the Reds and Pirates will be Sunday at 1:10 ET
News and Notes
- The Reds are 12-7 in September.
- The Reds are 60-54 against right-handed starting pitchers.
- The Reds are 54-10 when scoring five or more runs.
- The Reds are 48-17 when allowing three runs or less.
