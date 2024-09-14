Postgame Takeaways: Reds Beat Twins 8-4 Behind Elly De La Cruz's Grand Slam
The Cincinnati Reds (72-77) beat the Minnesota Twins (78-69) 8-4 on Friday night.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Aguiar Continues to Impress
Julian Aguiar was forced to be called up earlier in the season with the Reds' injury woes and he has put together a string of good starts.
He tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on just three hits against the Minnesota lineup. Two of the three were runs scored off of Buck Farmer after Aguiar left the game.
Bats Come Alive, Finally
After a tough series in St. Louis, the Reds' offense came alive. Friedl opened the scoring with his 12th home run of the season in the second inning.
It was a 1-1 game through six innings before Spencer Steer opened the seventh inning with a triple and scored on a bunt single by TJ Friedl. Ty France roped a double to the left field gap to give the Reds a 3-1 lead.
Later in the inning, Elly La Cruz hit his first career grand slam to put the Reds on top 7-1.
The Reds played add-on in the eighth when Friedl singled home a run for his third hit and third RBI of the game.
Up Next
The Reds and Twins will face off in game two of the series on Saturday at 7:10 ET.
News and Notes
- The Reds are 34-13 this season when they hit two or more home runs in a game.
- The Reds are 50-10 when they score five or more runs.
- The Reds are 17-8 in series opener on the road.
