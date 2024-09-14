Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Reds Beat Twins 8-4 Behind Elly De La Cruz's Grand Slam

The Reds improve to 17-8 in series openers on the road.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 13, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) hits a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) hits a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds (72-77) beat the Minnesota Twins (78-69) 8-4 on Friday night.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Aguiar Continues to Impress

Julian Aguiar was forced to be called up earlier in the season with the Reds' injury woes and he has put together a string of good starts.

He tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on just three hits against the Minnesota lineup. Two of the three were runs scored off of Buck Farmer after Aguiar left the game.

Bats Come Alive, Finally

After a tough series in St. Louis, the Reds' offense came alive. Friedl opened the scoring with his 12th home run of the season in the second inning.

It was a 1-1 game through six innings before Spencer Steer opened the seventh inning with a triple and scored on a bunt single by TJ Friedl. Ty France roped a double to the left field gap to give the Reds a 3-1 lead.

Later in the inning, Elly La Cruz hit his first career grand slam to put the Reds on top 7-1.

The Reds played add-on in the eighth when Friedl singled home a run for his third hit and third RBI of the game.

Up Next

The Reds and Twins will face off in game two of the series on Saturday at 7:10 ET.

News and Notes

  • The Reds are 34-13 this season when they hit two or more home runs in a game.
  • The Reds are 50-10 when they score five or more runs.
  • The Reds are 17-8 in series opener on the road.

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury

Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement

Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment

Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On

Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List

Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A

Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings 

Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule

Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing

Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse 

Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season

Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run

Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future

Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract

Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network

Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway

Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Published
Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis