Postgame Takeaways: Reds Can't Score in Extras, Fall to Brewers 5-4
The Cincinnati Reds (64-71) fell to the Milwaukee Brewers (78-56) 5-4 on Friday afternoon.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Reds Get Lead Early, Can't Hold It
The Reds took a 1-0 lead early in the game when TJ Friedl beat out a double-play ball that scored Elly De La Cruz.
After the Brewers tied it, Santiago Espinal hit a solo home run to put the Reds back in front. De La Cruz followed with an RBI single later in the inning to give Cincinnati a 3-1 advantage.
The Brewers would add three more runs off of Reds' starter Nick Martinez in the fourth inning to give the Brewers a 4-3 lead.
Jonathan India tied the game in the fifth inning with his 13th home run of the season.
Martinez pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on seven hits.
Extra Innings
In extras, the Brewers executed small ball and moved the ghost runner over with a bunt before getting the runner in on a double play and giving them a 5-4 lead.
De La Cruz struck out and Spencer Steer flew out to start the bottom of the 10th. India moved over to third on a wild pitch and TJ Friedl walked to put runners on the corners with Ty France due up.
France battled and fouled off six pitches in a 10-pitch at-bat before popping out to right-field to end the game.
Up Next
The Reds and Brewers will play game two of the doubleheader at 6:40 ET.
News and Notes
- The Reds have lost 35 of their last 48 games against the Brewers.
- Luke Maile broke an 0 for 29 stretch with his hit in the ninth inning.
- The Reds are 3-4 in extra innings.
- The Reds are 11-25 in one-run games.
- The Reds are 20-32 in day games.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury
Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement
Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment
Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On
Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List
Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A
Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings
Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule
Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing
Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse
Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season
Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run
Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future
Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract
Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network
Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway
Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast