Postgame Takeaways: Reds Rally From Four Down, Beat Braves 6-5

The Reds are 4-0 against the Braves this season.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 17, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) scores on a RBI single hit by catcher Tyler Stephenson (not pictured) in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Sep 17, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) scores on a RBI single hit by catcher Tyler Stephenson (not pictured) in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds (74-78) rallied from four down on Tuesday night to beat the Atlanta Braves (81-70) 6-5.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Williamson Leaves with Injury

Brandon Williamson gave up three runs in the first inning before leaving the game in the second inning with a left elbow strain.

Williamson was in obvious pain and was making his fourth appearance for the Reds since returning from the injured list.

The Rally Reds

The Reds trailed 3-0 and 5-1, but rallied all the way back.

Tyler Stephenson got the Reds on the board in the first inning with an RBI single. In the fourth, Jake Fraley added a sacrifice fly that scored Ty France to make it a 5-2 defecit.

In the sixth, Noelvi Marte got the Reds within one when he ripped an RBI double to the right-center gap, scoring Fraley and Santiago Espinal.

In the seventh inning, Spencer Steer gave the Reds the lead when he hit a two-run home run, his 20th home run of the season.

Bullpen Delivers

After Williamson was forced to exit in the second, Fernando Cruz, Carson Spiers, Buck Farmer, Brent Suter, Emilio Pagan, and Alexis Diaz combined to pitch 7 2/3 innings, allowing just two runs, and striking out nine.

The bullpen kept the Reds in the game early and once they got the lead, Pagan and Diaz slammed the door.

Steer Joins Elite Company

Steer's 20th home run of the season put him in elite company. He and Elly De La Cruz became the first pair of Reds with at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases since Eric Davis and Barry Larkin in 1996.

Up Next

The Reds and Braves will play game two of the series on Wednesday at 6:40 ET.

News and Notes

  • The Reds won for just the fifth time all season long when trailing after six innings. (5-56)
  • The Reds are 52-10 when they score five or more runs.
  • The Reds have 67-3 when leading after eight innings.
  • The Reds are 15-10 in series openers at home.
  • The Reds are 61-35 when they hit at least one home run.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

