Postgame Takeaways: Reds Take Series, Beat Twins 11-1
The Cincinnati Reds (73-77) beat the Minnesota Twins (78-70) 11-1 on Saturday night.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Martinez Tosses a Gem
Nick Martinez has been great for the Reds all season long and that didn't change on Saturday night. He went six innings, gave up one run, and allowed just three hits. He didn't walk a batter and struck out six.
Martinez lowered his ERA to 3.37 on the season.
Brent Suter recorded his second save of the season by closing the game with three scoreless innings.
Offensive Explosion
After the Reds had a six-run inning on Friday night, they followed it up with a nine-run inning on Saturday night.
Trailing 1-0 in the fourth inning, Ty France tied it up with an RBI single that never left the infield. Noevli Marte followed with a two-run double with the bases loaded. Jonathan India added an RBI single to give the Reds a 5-1 lead.
The Reds weren't done. Spencer Steer hit a two-run double and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run home run, his 13th of the season to cap off the Reds' nine-run fourth inning.
Jake Fraley gave the Reds a 10-1 lead when he hit his fifth home run of the season in the fifth inning and Will Benson added a pinch-hit RBI single in the eighth.
The Reds had 15 hits and were 7-14 with runners in scoring position.
Up Next
The Reds and Twins will play the series finale on Sunday at 1:05 ET.
News and Notes
- The Reds are 35-13 when they hit two or more home runs in a game.
- The Reds are 51-10 when scoring five runs or more.
- The Reds are 6-7 against the AL Central this season.
- The Reds are 46-17 when allowing three runs or less.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury
Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement
Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment
Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On
Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List
Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A
Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings
Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule
Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing
Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse
Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season
Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run
Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future
Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract
Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network
Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway
Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast