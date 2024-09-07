Inside The Reds

Three Big Thoughts from Cincinnati Reds 6-4 Loss to New York Mets

The Reds lost in New York on Friday night.

Jeff Carr

Sep 6, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against the New York Mets during the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds saw their winning streak snapped by the New York Mets on Friday night. Here are three thoughts about the 6-4 loss:

Fernando Cruz is Cooked

I hate to say it, but it really seems like Fernando Cruz's best ball is behind him. What we have seen from him lately has been rough. He’s walked more batters and allowed more home runs than last year, while not yet reaching the total innings he pitched last year. There seem to be moments with him, but you never know when those moments are about to happen, and when he will blow up. Cruz is a roulette wheel of a bullpen pitcher. 

Only Three Hits

You typically don’t see a team with three hits score four runs, but the Reds made the most of it. Two two-run homers from Elly De La Cruz and TJ Friedl made the game what it was for the lineup. If anything, this should prove that the Reds need to acquire a consistent power threat for next year’s lineup because this home run potential hasn’t been there on a consistent basis this season.

Brandon Williamson

It is really good to see Brandon Williamson on the mound. After struggling through a shoulder injury all year long, Williamson returning to the mound to finish this season will be one of the bright spots for the rotation in the offseason. With the question-marks surrounding Nick Lodolo and the threat of a bullpen move clouding Graham Ashcraft’s future, the Reds need to see good innings from Williamson. He should have one or two more “rehab” outings where he doesn’t pitch a full work load, but the fact that he’s doing it and recovering well is big news. 

Published
Jeff Carr

JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

