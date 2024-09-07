Three Big Thoughts from Cincinnati Reds 6-4 Loss to New York Mets
The Cincinnati Reds saw their winning streak snapped by the New York Mets on Friday night. Here are three thoughts about the 6-4 loss:
Fernando Cruz is Cooked
I hate to say it, but it really seems like Fernando Cruz's best ball is behind him. What we have seen from him lately has been rough. He’s walked more batters and allowed more home runs than last year, while not yet reaching the total innings he pitched last year. There seem to be moments with him, but you never know when those moments are about to happen, and when he will blow up. Cruz is a roulette wheel of a bullpen pitcher.
Only Three Hits
You typically don’t see a team with three hits score four runs, but the Reds made the most of it. Two two-run homers from Elly De La Cruz and TJ Friedl made the game what it was for the lineup. If anything, this should prove that the Reds need to acquire a consistent power threat for next year’s lineup because this home run potential hasn’t been there on a consistent basis this season.
Brandon Williamson
It is really good to see Brandon Williamson on the mound. After struggling through a shoulder injury all year long, Williamson returning to the mound to finish this season will be one of the bright spots for the rotation in the offseason. With the question-marks surrounding Nick Lodolo and the threat of a bullpen move clouding Graham Ashcraft’s future, the Reds need to see good innings from Williamson. He should have one or two more “rehab” outings where he doesn’t pitch a full work load, but the fact that he’s doing it and recovering well is big news.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury
Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement
Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment
Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On
Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List
Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A
Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings
Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule
Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing
Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse
Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season
Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run
Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future
Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract
Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network
Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway
Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast