Unheralded Arms: How Unproven Reds Pitchers Are Proving Their Worth In September
As the Cincinnati Reds look to end the season on a positive note, an unexpected group of starting pitchers has emerged to lead the Reds to a 9-5 record in September.
Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Graham Ashcraft, and Andrew Abbott were all key parts of the Reds rotation this season at some point.
Currently, all four of them are on the injured list.
That has forced the Reds to call up prospects Rhett Lowder and Julian Aguiar and turn guys like Nick Martinez and Jakob Junis into starters.
Brandon Williamson made just one rehab start before he was called up to join the Reds' rotation.
Cincinnati’s starting pitchers have posted remarkable numbers this month, ranking among the best in several key pitching metrics:
ERA (3.74): The Reds' starters have posted the 8th-best ERA in MLB for September.
FIP (3.87): Cincinnati is ranked seventh in the league in FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) with a 3.87 FIP. This metric suggests that Cincinnati's performance has been sustainable and largely driven by its pitching alone rather than luck.
WAR (1.7): The Reds’ rotation has accumulated 1.7 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) this month, ranking 3rd in MLB. This stat reflects their collective value to the team in terms of impact on winning games.
Strikeout Percentage (27.2%): The Reds rank 5th in strikeout percentage at 27.2%.
WHIP (1.06): With a WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched) of 1.06, the Reds' starters rank 3rd in MLB, demonstrating their ability to limit baserunners.
Batting Average Against: Reds’ pitchers have held opponents to one of the lowest batting averages in September, ranking 5th in MLB. Their ability to keep opposing hitters off the basepaths is a key factor to their successful September.
As the Reds push into the final stretch of the season, the stability provided by this unlikely group of starters has been vital. The offense has been inconsistent at times, but the starting rotation has given the team a chance to win almost every night.
In a disappointing season, the Reds' pitching staff has been a bright spot.
