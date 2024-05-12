Cincinnati Reds Fall to San Francisco Giants 6-5 in 10 Innings
The Cincinnati Reds lost to the San Francisco Giants 6-5 on Sunday in 10 innings.
It wasn’t a happy Mother’s Day ending for Cincinnati as Frankie Montas took charge and gave up five runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings of work. Pitching tends to be an issue at times and Montas simply didn’t produce enough on Sunday.
A home run was reviewed by the Umpire and was later overturned as Jeimer Candelario then had to stay at second, but TJ Friedl, Spencer Steer, and Stuart Fairchild scored in the first inning to give Cincinnati a 3-0 lead.
From there it was down hill as the Giants produced five unanswered runs including a two-run home run from LaMonte Wade Jr.
Mike Ford hit a home run to tie the game 5-5 in the eighth inning.
Despite battling back, the Giants walked it off when Casey Schmidt hit a ground rule double in the 10th inning.
The Reds fall to 17-23 on the season. They play the Diamondbacks on Monday night at 9:40 p.m. ET.
