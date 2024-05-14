Carson Spiers Named International League Pitcher of the Week
Reds prospect Carson Spiers has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week. He led the Louisville Bats to two victories over the Indianapolis Indians last week and is the first Bats player to win a weekly award since Connor Phillips earned Pitcher of the Week Honors in July of 2023.
Spiers didn't give up an earned run in 12 innings and had 15 strikeouts while only issuing three walks.
The highlight of Spiers’ week was his outing on Sunday, May 12. He didn’t allow a single run, allowed just two walks, had nine strikeouts in six innings.
Spiers has pitched 40 2/3 innings on the season, while boasting a 2.43 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP, and he has held opposing batters to a mere .197 batting average.
Spiers appeared in four games for the Reds, three in 2023 and one this season. At 26 years old, he isn’t listed on any “top prospect” lists, but he provides great pitching depth for the organization.
Check out some of his highlights in the video below:
