Cincinnati Reds Prospect Tyler Callihan Receives Player of the Week Award for Double-A Chattanooga

Caleb Sisk

Cincinnati Reds infielder Tyler Callihan hits a two-run home run in the eighth inning during a MLB
Cincinnati Reds infielder Tyler Callihan hits a two-run home run in the eighth inning during a MLB
Cincinnati Reds prospect Tyler Callihan was named Southern League Player of the Week on Monday.

He posted a .429 batting average with two home runs, nine hits, five RBI, and three stolen bases for Double-A Chattanooga.

Callihan struggled to start the season, but the past week should help propel him forward for the remainder of the season.

