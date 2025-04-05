Inside The Reds

Down on the Farm: Alexis Diaz Throws Scoreless Inning, Chase Burns Shines in Professional Debut

The Lookouts, Dragons, and Tortugas all started their season on Friday.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 8, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Alexis Diaz (43) pitches in the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The Louisville Bats, Chattanooga Lookouts, Dayton Dragons, and Daytona Tortugas were all in action on Friday night.

Let's take a look at how the Reds' top prospects performed:

Louisville Bats (3-4) Lost 8-2

Alexis Diaz made his first minor-league rehab appearance on Friday. He pitched a scoreless inning but dealt with some command issues, walking two batters. He did not give up a hit and struck out two.

  • Tyler Callihan went 0-2 with two walks.
  • Will Benson went 1-4 with an RBI.
  • Noelvi Marte went 0-3 for an RBI.
  • Rece Hinds went 0-4.
  • Zach Maxwell gave up a hit and struck out a batter in his scoreless inning.

Chattanooga Lookouts (1-0) Won 9-1

  • Edwin Arroyo went 3-6 with an RBI.
  • Ethan O'Donnell went 0-5 with a walk.
  • Sal Stewart went 1-5 with a stolen base. He was hit on the hand by a pitch, but stayed in the game.
  • Hector Rodriguez went 3-4 with a double, two RBIs, and a walk.
  • Jay Allen II went 3-4 with a double and an RBI.
  • Dominic Pitelli went 1-5 with a stolen base.
  • Austin Hendrick went 0-2 with three walks.
  • Jose Acuna gave up just one run and two hits over five innings of work. He walked three batters and struck out three.

Dayton Dragons (0-1) Lost 7-0

Chase Burns made his professional debut on Friday and was phenomenal. He tossed four innings of scoreless baseball and allowed just one hit. He walked a batter and struck out six.

  • Yerlin Confidan went 0-1 with two walks.
  • Leo Balcazar went 1-4
  • Carlos Jorge went 0-3 with a walk.
  • Ariel Almonte went 0-4.
  • Ricardo Cabrera went 1-4.

Daytona Tortugas (0-1) Lost 6-2

  • Kyle Henley went 1-4.
  • Sammy Stafura went 1-3 with a walk.
  • Alfredo Duno went 1-4 with a double.
  • Christopher Sanchez went 1-3 with a walk.

