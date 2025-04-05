Down on the Farm: Alexis Diaz Throws Scoreless Inning, Chase Burns Shines in Professional Debut
The Louisville Bats, Chattanooga Lookouts, Dayton Dragons, and Daytona Tortugas were all in action on Friday night.
Let's take a look at how the Reds' top prospects performed:
Louisville Bats (3-4) Lost 8-2
Alexis Diaz made his first minor-league rehab appearance on Friday. He pitched a scoreless inning but dealt with some command issues, walking two batters. He did not give up a hit and struck out two.
- Tyler Callihan went 0-2 with two walks.
- Will Benson went 1-4 with an RBI.
- Noelvi Marte went 0-3 for an RBI.
- Rece Hinds went 0-4.
- Zach Maxwell gave up a hit and struck out a batter in his scoreless inning.
Chattanooga Lookouts (1-0) Won 9-1
- Edwin Arroyo went 3-6 with an RBI.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 0-5 with a walk.
- Sal Stewart went 1-5 with a stolen base. He was hit on the hand by a pitch, but stayed in the game.
- Hector Rodriguez went 3-4 with a double, two RBIs, and a walk.
- Jay Allen II went 3-4 with a double and an RBI.
- Dominic Pitelli went 1-5 with a stolen base.
- Austin Hendrick went 0-2 with three walks.
- Jose Acuna gave up just one run and two hits over five innings of work. He walked three batters and struck out three.
Dayton Dragons (0-1) Lost 7-0
Chase Burns made his professional debut on Friday and was phenomenal. He tossed four innings of scoreless baseball and allowed just one hit. He walked a batter and struck out six.
- Yerlin Confidan went 0-1 with two walks.
- Leo Balcazar went 1-4
- Carlos Jorge went 0-3 with a walk.
- Ariel Almonte went 0-4.
- Ricardo Cabrera went 1-4.
Daytona Tortugas (0-1) Lost 6-2
- Kyle Henley went 1-4.
- Sammy Stafura went 1-3 with a walk.
- Alfredo Duno went 1-4 with a double.
- Christopher Sanchez went 1-3 with a walk.
You can watch the highlights below:
