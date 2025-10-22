Reds' Dominican Summer League Prospect Impresses in First Season
The Cincinnati Reds signed 18 players during the first week of the International Signing period in 2025. Angel Salio was originally tied to the Colorado Rockies, but changed at the last minute to sign with the Reds. At 16 years old, the shortstop was already topping out with triple-digit exit velocities.
Salio put together a solid first professional season in the Dominican Summer League. The now 17-year-old transitioned to third base and performed admirably while learning a new position. In 33 games at third, he had eight errors in 81 chances across 247 1/3 innings. Not excellent numbers, but a solid foundation to build on. At 6 feet 3 inches, some scouts believe another move could lead to him transitioning to center field.
Offensively, that is where we saw the most from him. Salio slashed .331/.402/.507 with 23 RBIs. He had 17 extra-base hits, including one home run. He also showcased some speed, stealing 14 bases. His most impressive ability was his plate discipline. He walked 19 times, while striking out just 17 times.
While he is not currently on any prospect ranking lists, he is certainly a name to keep an eye on in the future. He will potentially play another season in the DSL before transitioning to the United States to play in the Arizona Complex League as he continues to progress in the Reds' farm system.
