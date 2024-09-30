Inside The Reds

Alone at the Top: Elly De La Cruz's Historic Feat in Major League Baseball

Elly De La Cruz continues to rewrite the record book.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) hits a two-run triple during the tenth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) hits a two-run triple during the tenth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
In the 10th inning of Sunday's season finale win against the Cubs, Elly De La Cruz ripped a triple down the right-field line.

That triple made De La Cruz be the first player in Major League history to have a season with 30 or more doubles, 25 or more home runs, 10 or more triples, and 60 or more stolen bases.

De La Cruz is only 22 years old, and he is already one of the most exciting players in baseball.

