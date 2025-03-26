A Bounce Back from Jake Fraley Could Vault the Reds Into the Playoffs
The Cincinnati Reds can accomplish their ultimate goal a little easier if they get a bounce back performance form Jake Fraley in 2025.
It’s weird to say a guy who hit .277 in 350 at-bats is looking for a bounce back season, but it was the power that disappeared last season. Fraley slugged just .386 after posting a .443 slugging percentage in 2023.
How does he feel compared to last year?
“There is no comparison,” Fraley said on Tuesday. "Today is today. I know that questions always come and everyone always asks about last year, and compare, and expectations…I am the ultimate person when it comes to ‘today is the only focus.’ I’m not focusing on what I did last year. I’m not focusing on anything along those lines. I gotta show up today and be present in order to do my job today and I take that mentality into every day.”
If we see a guy who hits .275 and slugs .443, then Fraley will transform into an asset for the lineup and could help the Reds make the playoffs.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast