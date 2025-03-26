Inside The Reds

A Bounce Back from Jake Fraley Could Vault the Reds Into the Playoffs

Fraley didn't hit for power in 2024 like in years past

Jeff Carr

Mar 22, 2025; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley (27) gets ready for a game against the San Diego Padres at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds can accomplish their ultimate goal a little easier if they get a bounce back performance form Jake Fraley in 2025.

It’s weird to say a guy who hit .277 in 350 at-bats is looking for a bounce back season, but it was the power that disappeared last season. Fraley slugged just .386 after posting a .443 slugging percentage in 2023.

How does he feel compared to last year?

“There is no comparison,” Fraley said on Tuesday. "Today is today. I know that questions always come and everyone always asks about last year, and compare, and expectations…I am the ultimate person when it comes to ‘today is the only focus.’ I’m not focusing on what I did last year. I’m not focusing on anything along those lines. I gotta show up today and be present in order to do my job today and I take that mentality into every day.”

If we see a guy who hits .275 and slugs .443, then Fraley will transform into an asset for the lineup and could help the Reds make the playoffs.

Published
Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

