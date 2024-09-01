Cincinnati Reds Beat Brewers 4-3 in 11 Innings to Avoid Sweep

Inside The Reds

The Reds finally beat the Brewers.

James Rapien

Sep 1, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pinch hitter Santiago Espinal (4) celebrates after the victory over the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — The Reds beat the Brewers 4-3 in 11 innings on Sunday afternoon after Santiago Espinal drive in Rece Hinds with an infield single. Cincinnati ended Milwaukee's five-game winning streak and picked up their second walk-off win in their past five games.

Espnial hit a grounder up the middle off of reliever Bryse Wilson. The Reds are 65-73 on the season following the win.

Jonathan India led the way, finishing 3-for-4 with one RBI. Brandon Williamson made his first start of the season, giving up two runs in 3 1/3 innings and finishing with five strikeouts.

The Reds host the Astros on Monday at Great American Ballpark at 4:10 p.m. ET.

