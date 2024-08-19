Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Get Good News on Hunter Greene's Injury

Good news, Reds fans!

Greg Kuffner

Aug 3, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) looks on in the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 3, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) looks on in the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports / The Cincinnati Enquirer-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

According to MLB.com, the Reds have received positive news on Hunter Greene's arm injury.

“We had a doctor see him, had [an] MRI, it’s not as bad as we thought,” Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall said on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. “He’s going to get checked out again, a second opinion, and we’re working through that right now. At this point, it’s minimal. He’s going to miss some time, obviously, because it is an injury to his elbow and we just want to be precautious on that. But overall it’s the best-case scenario and hopefully he’ll miss a minimal amount of time and be back soon.”

This is a relief for Reds fans as the right-hander as had his best season of his career, earning his first All-Star selection and even having his name discussed in the National League Cy Young race.

In his last seven starts, Greene had a 0.98 ERA over 46 innings.

“He’s learning how to be a big league pitcher,” Krall said. “I think we take that for granted sometimes when you’ve got a 22- [or] 23-year-old trying to work their way into this game. And then once they become 24, 25, 26, they start getting into their prime and they become elite players. He’s always been an elite talent, but now he’s really worked hard, he’s worked his butt off to develop into the pitcher he’s become this year.”

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury

Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement

Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment

Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On

Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List

Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A

Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings 

Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule

Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing

Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse 

Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season

Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run

Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future

Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract

Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network

Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway

Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published |Modified
Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER

Home/News