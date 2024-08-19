Cincinnati Reds Get Good News on Hunter Greene's Injury
According to MLB.com, the Reds have received positive news on Hunter Greene's arm injury.
“We had a doctor see him, had [an] MRI, it’s not as bad as we thought,” Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall said on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. “He’s going to get checked out again, a second opinion, and we’re working through that right now. At this point, it’s minimal. He’s going to miss some time, obviously, because it is an injury to his elbow and we just want to be precautious on that. But overall it’s the best-case scenario and hopefully he’ll miss a minimal amount of time and be back soon.”
This is a relief for Reds fans as the right-hander as had his best season of his career, earning his first All-Star selection and even having his name discussed in the National League Cy Young race.
In his last seven starts, Greene had a 0.98 ERA over 46 innings.
“He’s learning how to be a big league pitcher,” Krall said. “I think we take that for granted sometimes when you’ve got a 22- [or] 23-year-old trying to work their way into this game. And then once they become 24, 25, 26, they start getting into their prime and they become elite players. He’s always been an elite talent, but now he’s really worked hard, he’s worked his butt off to develop into the pitcher he’s become this year.”
