Cincinnati Reds Legendary Broadcaster Marty Brennaman Reacts to Pete Rose's Death
CINCINNATI — Reds legend and Hit King Pete Rose died at the age of 83 on Monday.
Rose helped the Reds win two World Series Championships, was a 17-time All-Star and won the National League MVP Award.
Reds legendary broadcaster Marty Brennaman reacted to the news in a message to Jeremy Rauch of FOX 19.
“I really don’t know what to say. I can’t believe he is gone," Brennaman told Rauch. "My two best baseball friends gone. First Joe Morgan and now Pete. Right now, it’s hard for me to come to grips with it.”
Rose was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2016. There's a statue of him outside of Great American Ballpark.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast