Cincinnati Reds Legendary Broadcaster Marty Brennaman Reacts to Pete Rose's Death

James Rapien

Pete Rose waves to the crowd as his name is called with the Cincinnati Reds Franchise Four before the start of the MLB All-Star Game at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 14, 2015.
CINCINNATI — Reds legend and Hit King Pete Rose died at the age of 83 on Monday.

Rose helped the Reds win two World Series Championships, was a 17-time All-Star and won the National League MVP Award.

Reds legendary broadcaster Marty Brennaman reacted to the news in a message to Jeremy Rauch of FOX 19.

“I really don’t know what to say. I can’t believe he is gone," Brennaman told Rauch. "My two best baseball friends gone. First Joe Morgan and now Pete. Right now, it’s hard for me to come to grips with it.”

Rose was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2016. There's a statue of him outside of Great American Ballpark.

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI.

