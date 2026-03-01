Nathaniel Lowe’s Strong Spring Is Turning Heads in Reds Camp

CINCINNATI – Nathaniel Lowe signed with the Reds on a minor league deal in February after a disappointing 2025 campaign.

The 2022 Silver Slugger Award winner is having a strong spring training with the Reds and is going to give the team a tough decision to make when it comes to roster cut-downs going into Opening Day. On Sunday, the 30-year-old hit a three-run home run at 111.2 MPH off the bat and traveled 460 feet.

“When I’m most productive, I hit for the most power," Lowe said. "It’s not something I can sell out for. When you’re in an every day role, you have to take your hits and the power will come. Coming off the bench will be a new challenge, but it’s something I’m looking forward to.”

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly

So far this spring, Lowe has two home runs and is .200 with a .773 OPS. He provides power from the left side and can be used at first base and DH. The team has a solid amount of outfield competition, while the infield may not be as strong with a lot of moving parts. Lowe can help shore that up and can provide a really good power bat off the bench.

In 2025, Lowe slashed .228/.307/.381 with 18 home runs in split time with the Nationals and Red Sox. In the four seasons prior with the Texas Rangers, he slashed .272/.358/.432 with a 122 OPS+, 82 home runs, and won a World Series in 2023.

Still just 30 years old, I believe he still a lot of good baseball left, and last season was just a down year. If he can break camp and make the team out of Spring Training, he can be a pivotal depth piece for a Reds team looking to return to the postseason.

The Reds fell to the Athletics on Sunday and play again on Monday versus the Chicago Cubs. Brady Singer will make his spring debut for the Reds against Jameson Taillon for Chicago.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



