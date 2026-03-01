Nathaniel Lowe’s Strong Spring Is Turning Heads in Reds Camp
In this story:
CINCINNATI – Nathaniel Lowe signed with the Reds on a minor league deal in February after a disappointing 2025 campaign.
The 2022 Silver Slugger Award winner is having a strong spring training with the Reds and is going to give the team a tough decision to make when it comes to roster cut-downs going into Opening Day. On Sunday, the 30-year-old hit a three-run home run at 111.2 MPH off the bat and traveled 460 feet.
“When I’m most productive, I hit for the most power," Lowe said. "It’s not something I can sell out for. When you’re in an every day role, you have to take your hits and the power will come. Coming off the bench will be a new challenge, but it’s something I’m looking forward to.”
So far this spring, Lowe has two home runs and is .200 with a .773 OPS. He provides power from the left side and can be used at first base and DH. The team has a solid amount of outfield competition, while the infield may not be as strong with a lot of moving parts. Lowe can help shore that up and can provide a really good power bat off the bench.
In 2025, Lowe slashed .228/.307/.381 with 18 home runs in split time with the Nationals and Red Sox. In the four seasons prior with the Texas Rangers, he slashed .272/.358/.432 with a 122 OPS+, 82 home runs, and won a World Series in 2023.
Still just 30 years old, I believe he still a lot of good baseball left, and last season was just a down year. If he can break camp and make the team out of Spring Training, he can be a pivotal depth piece for a Reds team looking to return to the postseason.
The Reds fell to the Athletics on Sunday and play again on Monday versus the Chicago Cubs. Brady Singer will make his spring debut for the Reds against Jameson Taillon for Chicago.
Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.Follow ItsRickyLogan