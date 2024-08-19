Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Moves, Call Up Top Pitching Prospect

Julian Aguiar gets a shot at Reds rotation with Hunter Greene out.

Jeff Carr

Jul 5, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The hat and glove of Cincinnati Reds right fielder Tyler Naquin (12) during the sixth inning in the game against the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds have called up right handed pitcher Julian Aguiar on Monday afternoon. He will replace Hunter Greene’s spot in the rotation while Greene recovers from an elbow injury.

Aguiar, 23, was the Reds minor league pitcher of the year last season and has continued to perform well in 2024. According to Baseball Reference, Aguiar is the No. 9 prospect in the Reds organization. 

Aguiar isn’t a strikeout, flamethrower-type pitcher but what shows is really good command. He was very good at keeping the ball on the ground in 2023, although that has shifted a bit to more fly balls this season.

Aguiar should be a good bet to start as long as Greene is on the injured list. He has a chance to prove he can be a fixture in the Reds rotation of the future.

Home/News