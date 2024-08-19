Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Moves, Call Up Top Pitching Prospect
The Cincinnati Reds have called up right handed pitcher Julian Aguiar on Monday afternoon. He will replace Hunter Greene’s spot in the rotation while Greene recovers from an elbow injury.
Aguiar, 23, was the Reds minor league pitcher of the year last season and has continued to perform well in 2024. According to Baseball Reference, Aguiar is the No. 9 prospect in the Reds organization.
Aguiar isn’t a strikeout, flamethrower-type pitcher but what shows is really good command. He was very good at keeping the ball on the ground in 2023, although that has shifted a bit to more fly balls this season.
Aguiar should be a good bet to start as long as Greene is on the injured list. He has a chance to prove he can be a fixture in the Reds rotation of the future.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury
Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement
Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment
Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On
Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List
Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A
Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings
Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule
Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing
Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse
Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season
Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run
Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future
Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract
Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network
Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway
Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast