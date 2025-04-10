Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Austin Hays to Begin Rehab Assignment in Louisville
The Cincinnati Reds announced on Thursday that they sent outfielder Austin Hats to Triple-A Louisville on a rehab assignment.
Hays has been on the injured list since the beginning of the season with a left calf strain, the same injury he missed time with last season in Baltimore.
"I felt fine after the game. I woke up the next day, it was kind of sore," Hays told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "I felt a little more than the normal calf soreness. We had the off-day, and when I woke up the next day, it was really tight and a lot more sore. That’s where I was a little more concerned like, ‘All right, this feels a little more than soreness.’"
The 29-year-old should be a big boost for the Reds' struggling outfield offensively. He slashed .310/.370/.690 with eight extra-base hits in 16 games with Cincinnati in spring training.
You can read Sheldon's full article with more quotes from Hays and Terry Francona here.
You can see the Reds' announcement below.
