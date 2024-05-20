Cincinnati Reds Relief Pitcher says What Every Fan has Been Thinking
The Cincinnati Reds have dipped to nine games below the .500 mark this season (19-27). It's a mark they never reached last year. The performance has turned all the positive momentum that was built last season. While some continue to say the team is close to turning it around, one player is saying exactly what Reds fans want to hear.
Reds relief pitcher Emilio Pagan spoke with MLB.com Reds beat reporter Mark Sheldon and said this: “It sucks. We understand that this is unacceptable as far as results, winning and losing," Reds reliever Emilio Pagan said via Mark Sheldon of MLB.com.
That is the sentiment Reds fans have been wanting to hear from the clubhouse for awhile now. This nasty streak the Reds have been on has brought apathy back into the fanbase. Constantly hearing “we’re close” from manager David Bell has pushed some fans away from the team.
Pagan did express his optimism for the team’s turnaround, but acknowledged that time is running short.
“We’ll be able to make up ground. There’s some guys on this team that have been on teams where you’re supposed to be good. You say, ‘It’ll come, it’ll come, it’ll come,’ and then it never comes," Pagan said. "We do need to play with some urgency, for sure. But we’re not panicking by any means. We know what we’re capable of and we’ll go on our run. Hopefully soon, but it will come.”
There is still time for the Reds to get back in the race for the playoffs. With the expanded format, the Reds could possibly make it in as the 7-seed, or capitalize on some bad luck from the Cubs and Brewers and make a run at the division this summer. The season is far from over, but the comeback needs to start on Tuesday when the Reds host the Padres at Great American Ballpark.
