Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Relief Pitcher says What Every Fan has Been Thinking

This is much more than the usual brand of optimism coming from one Cincinnati Reds player

Jeff Carr

May 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37, L) and
May 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37, L) and / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds have dipped to nine games below the .500 mark this season (19-27). It's a mark they never reached last year. The performance has turned all the positive momentum that was built last season. While some continue to say the team is close to turning it around, one player is saying exactly what Reds fans want to hear.

Reds relief pitcher Emilio Pagan spoke with MLB.com Reds beat reporter Mark Sheldon and said this: “It sucks. We understand that this is unacceptable as far as results, winning and losing," Reds reliever Emilio Pagan said via Mark Sheldon of MLB.com.

That is the sentiment Reds fans have been wanting to hear from the clubhouse for awhile now. This nasty streak the Reds have been on has brought apathy back into the fanbase. Constantly hearing “we’re close” from manager David Bell has pushed some fans away from the team.

Pagan did express his optimism for the team’s turnaround, but acknowledged that time is running short.

“We’ll be able to make up ground. There’s some guys on this team that have been on teams where you’re supposed to be good. You say, ‘It’ll come, it’ll come, it’ll come,’ and then it never comes," Pagan said. "We do need to play with some urgency, for sure. But we’re not panicking by any means. We know what we’re capable of and we’ll go on our run. Hopefully soon, but it will come.”

There is still time for the Reds to get back in the race for the playoffs. With the expanded format, the Reds could possibly make it in as the 7-seed, or capitalize on some bad luck from the Cubs and Brewers and make a run at the division this summer. The season is far from over, but the comeback needs to start on Tuesday when the Reds host the Padres at Great American Ballpark.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years

Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak

Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List

Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup

Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville

Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Jeff Carr

JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 