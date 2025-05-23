Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Starting Pitcher Rhett Lowder Leaves Game After Suffering Injury

Lowder left in the second inning after pitching for Triple-A Louisville

Landon Belote

Rhett Lowder
Rhett Lowder / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Shield your eyes Reds fans. After throwing a hitless first inning with one walk, starting pitcher Rhett Lowder only managed one pitch in the second before gingerly making his way to the dugout.

Bats manager Pat Kelly, trainer Wade Hebrink and pitching coach Reid Cornelius all immediately made their way out to the mound where Lowder signaled he was feeling pain in his abdomen before leaving the game.

Lowder has been sidelined since spring training due to right elbow soreness.

Before leaving the game, Lowder threw five strikes on 12 pitches and showed signs of improvement after struggling so far this season.

In a rehab start last week against Triple-A Indianapolis, Lowder tallied just one out last week against Indianapolis, leaving the game after allowing four runs on four hits.

Lowder entered Thursday night with a 14.21 ERA. He was hoping to take a step forward, but the injury bug might've bit him again.

Watch video of Lowder's last pitch of the night below. We'll provide updates on this story as news becomes available.

