Former Cincinnati Reds Infielder Re-Signs With Baltimore Orioles

Good for him!

Former Cincinnati Reds infielder Jose Barrero signed a minor league contract with the Baltimore Orioles for the 2026 season with an invitation to MLB spring training, according to Francys Romero.

Barrero played in 161 games for the Reds from 2020-2023, slashing 186/.242/.255 with 20 extra-base hits.

The 27-year-old played in 22 games for the St. Louis Cardinals this season, slashing .138/.194/.276 with two extra-base hits.

Barrero has always played well in the minor leagues, but seems to struggle every time he's on a Major League roster.

He was Cincinnati's No. 5 prospect in 2020.

