Losing Streak Over: Elly De La Cruz and Stuart Fairchild Lead Reds Past Giants 4-2
CINCINNATI — Sweet victory. The Cincinnati Reds beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2 to snap an eight-game losing streak.
Spencer Steer had two RBI for the Reds, finishing 2-for-3 with a walk. Elly De La Cruz finished 2-for-4 with two runs and two stolen bases.
Andrew Abbott got the start for the Reds, allowing two runs on six hits in five innings.
Cincinnati took a 3-2 lead into the eighth when Stuart Fairchild gave them the insurance run they needed. The 28-year-old hit an inside-the-park home run to give the Reds a 4-2 lead.
Alexis Diaz came on for his seventh save of the season.
The Reds improve to 17-21 on the year. They play the Giants again on Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. ET.
