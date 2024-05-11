Inside The Reds

Losing Streak Over: Elly De La Cruz and Stuart Fairchild Lead Reds Past Giants 4-2

The Reds snapped an eight-game losing streak on Friday night.

May 10, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild (17)
CINCINNATI — Sweet victory. The Cincinnati Reds beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2 to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Spencer Steer had two RBI for the Reds, finishing 2-for-3 with a walk. Elly De La Cruz finished 2-for-4 with two runs and two stolen bases.

Andrew Abbott got the start for the Reds, allowing two runs on six hits in five innings.

Cincinnati took a 3-2 lead into the eighth when Stuart Fairchild gave them the insurance run they needed. The 28-year-old hit an inside-the-park home run to give the Reds a 4-2 lead.

Alexis Diaz came on for his seventh save of the season.

The Reds improve to 17-21 on the year. They play the Giants again on Saturday night at 7:15 p.m. ET.

