Reds Top Prospect Ready to Break Out in 2026

The Reds hope to have a new and improved offense in 2026 with a full year of top prospect Sal Stewart and the addition of Eugenio Suarez, Dane Myers, and others.

ESPN.com's Kiley McDaniel picked a player from each team who is most likely to breakout in 2026.

For the Reds, that player is rookie Sal Stewart.

"The Reds have three good candidates for this list in Stewart and highly drafted righties Chase Burns and Rhett Lowder," McDaniel wrote.

"Some evaluators believe Stewart can be a star offensively, though I don't think fans realize this, while Burns making the leap is much more expected. Lowder was expected to become a midrotation type in the big leagues last season, but he was sidelined most of the year."

Sal Stewart has all the tools that make a great hitter. He is patient and confident at the plate. He has big power, but is also willing to take the ball the other way on a two-strike pitch. He's the kind of player you feel confident in when he's walking up to the plate.

After losing more than 25 pounds this offseason, Stewart has picked up this spring right where he left off last season, slashing .308/.400/.577 with three extra-base hits and four walks.

If Stewart continues to hit like he's shown thus far, the Reds offense has more upside than people might realize.

You can see McDaniel's full list here.

