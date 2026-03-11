Why This Reds Outfielder Should Be On The Opening Day Roster

For the past few seasons, the Cincinnati reds have struggled to hit for power. They ranked 21st in homers last season and 19th in 2024.

Power shouldn’t be an issue when you play your home games at Great American Ball park. Since 2020, it has ranked among the top five ballparks in home runs hit. There is no excuse that the home team shouldn’t be able to produce in the top half of the league.

Since 2023, Rece Hinds has hit 61 home runs in the minor leagues. In only 89 at bats in the big leagues, he has hit 7 home runs.

Over the course of the past two seasons, only Elly De La Cruz and Spencer Steer have hit 20+ home runs in a season. Both of them did it the past two seasons. Jeimer Candelario somehow did it in 2024, but that can be disregarded along with the rest of his Reds career.

Rece Hinds has multiple 20+ home run seasons in the minors and it does not make sense to let him stay at that level while the major league team proves they can’t hit the ball over the fence.

Regardless of his OBP and Batting average, which haven’t been great (in limited at bats), the Reds have to bring up guys that have the ability to hit for power.

This spring, he has hit three home runs with eight RBIs. Both rank second on the team. He is slashing .455/.500/1.045 so far. Spring training stats don’t mean a lot for players who are locks for the Opening Day roster. They do however mean a lot for guys fighting their way on it.

Rece Hinds needs to be a Red to start the season, not only because he’s earned it, but because the Reds desperately need him.

