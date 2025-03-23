Inside The Reds

MLB Analyst Makes BOLD Prediction Regarding Cincinnati Reds' Superstar Elly De La Cruz

This would be something!

Greg Kuffner

Mar 4, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz steals second base against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz steals second base against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

MLB analyst Anthony Castrovince wrote a column and made nine bold predictions for the 2025 Major League Baseball season, and one of them included the Cincinnati Reds.

Castrovince believes Elly De La Cruz will steal 80 or more bases this season.

"I was going to predict that De La Cruz, the superstar Reds shortstop who describes himself as “The Fastest Man in the World,” will reach 100 steals, but that seems absurd even by bold prediction standards," Castorvince wrote. "So let’s put it at 80, which may not sound as sexy as triple digits but would indeed be a major achievement. We haven’t seen anyone steal 80 bags since Rickey Henderson swiped 93 way back in 1988!"

In 2023, after being called up midway through the season, De La Cruz stole 35 bases with an on-base percentage of just .300.

Last season, De La Cruz led the league with 67 stolen bases and upped his on-base percentage to .339.

After a win that featured a De La Cruz inside-the-park home run in April of 2024, De La Cruz said, "I like running."

If De La Cruz can get his on-base percentage north of .350, there is no reason to think the speedster can't reach 80 or more steals. Regardless, if the Cincinnati superstar stays healthy, he's a threat to lead the league in stolen bases once again.

You can read the full article and see all nine predictions here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Injury

Cincinnati Reds Legend Brandon Phillips is Making Major Impact in Retirement

Matt McLain Cleared to Swing, Not Yet Ready to Begin Rehab Assignment

Cincinnati Reds Free Agent Addition Appears on List No One Wants to Be On

Cincinnati Reds Have Four Prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 List

Reds Top Prospect Rhett Lowder Has Another Dominant Outing in Double-A

Former Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Just Dropped in Latest Rankings 

Look: Cincinnati Reds Release 2025 Spring Training Schedule

Look: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Chase Petty Has Awesome Outing

Cincinnati Reds Legend Critical of Mindset and Expectations in Clubhouse 

Why Hunter Greene Deserves Real Cy Young Award Consideration This Season

Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl Gets Hilarious Reaction After Hitting Home Run

Reds Infielder Jonathan India: A Tale of Peaks, Potential, and an Uncertain Future

Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face, Signing Tucker Barnhart to Contract

Watch: Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Joins Intentional Talk on MLB Network

Cincinnati Reds Make it Official, Will Play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway

Cincinnati Reds Release Complete Schedule for 2024 Regular Season

-----

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

feed

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News