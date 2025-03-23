MLB Analyst Makes BOLD Prediction Regarding Cincinnati Reds' Superstar Elly De La Cruz
MLB analyst Anthony Castrovince wrote a column and made nine bold predictions for the 2025 Major League Baseball season, and one of them included the Cincinnati Reds.
Castrovince believes Elly De La Cruz will steal 80 or more bases this season.
"I was going to predict that De La Cruz, the superstar Reds shortstop who describes himself as “The Fastest Man in the World,” will reach 100 steals, but that seems absurd even by bold prediction standards," Castorvince wrote. "So let’s put it at 80, which may not sound as sexy as triple digits but would indeed be a major achievement. We haven’t seen anyone steal 80 bags since Rickey Henderson swiped 93 way back in 1988!"
In 2023, after being called up midway through the season, De La Cruz stole 35 bases with an on-base percentage of just .300.
Last season, De La Cruz led the league with 67 stolen bases and upped his on-base percentage to .339.
After a win that featured a De La Cruz inside-the-park home run in April of 2024, De La Cruz said, "I like running."
If De La Cruz can get his on-base percentage north of .350, there is no reason to think the speedster can't reach 80 or more steals. Regardless, if the Cincinnati superstar stays healthy, he's a threat to lead the league in stolen bases once again.
