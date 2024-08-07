More History for Elly De La Cruz in Reds' 8-2 Win Over Marlins

Elly De La Cruz:



- 13th Reds player with consecutive 4-hit games since 1901 + 1st since 2001 Dmitri Young



- youngest MLB player with consec 4-hit games since Cameron Maybin in 2008



no Reds player nor any player as young as EDLC has had 3+ straight 4-hit games since 1901…yet https://t.co/lhgaqiW4gl