Inside The Reds

On This Date 25 Years Ago: Ken Griffey Jr. Comes Home, Cincinnati Reds Trade for Hometown Star

The Reds traded for the Cincinnati Kid on Feb. 10, 2000.

James Rapien

JULY 1, 2001: Ken Griffey, Jr., along with Tigers catcher Robert Fick, watches a huge solo home run fly into the yellow seats in the sixth inning as the Reds ran away with a victory over the Tigers at Cinergy Field. Title No Title
JULY 1, 2001: Ken Griffey, Jr., along with Tigers catcher Robert Fick, watches a huge solo home run fly into the yellow seats in the sixth inning as the Reds ran away with a victory over the Tigers at Cinergy Field. Title No Title / Craig Ruttle/The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Reds traded for Ken Griffey Jr. on Feb. 10, 2000. 

The Cincinnati kid came home after spending 11 seasons in Seattle. 

It is one of the most exciting moments for a franchise that struggled for most of the late 90s and 2000s. 

Griffey spend nine seasons with the Reds, posting a .270/.362/.514 slash line and hitting 210 home runs in 945 games. Injuries got in the way during Griffey's tenure with the team, but he was a three-time All-Star in Cincinnati. 

Check out the famous photo from his introductory press conference and highlights from his tenure with the Reds below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

Home/News