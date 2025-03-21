Postgame Takeaways: Reds Beat Mariners, but Fall to White Sox in Split Squad Games
The Reds beat the Mariners 5-3 and fell to the White Sox 8-5 in split-squad games on Friday afternoon.
Here are our takeaways:
Starting Pitchers Stretched Out
Hunter Greene and Brady Singer got the starts for the Reds and both pitchers had their longest outing of the spring.
Greene pitched five innings, giving up three runs on six hits and striking out seven.
Singer pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing just two runs on seven hits and striking out three.
Four Home Runs Lead the Way
Austin Hays, Gavin Lux, Reuben Ibarra, and Austin Wynns all hit home runs on Friday afternoon, leading the Cincinnati offense.
Hays's home run was his third of the spring. Ibarra's was his second. Lux and Wynns both hit their first of the spring.
Mixed Results for the Bullpen
With the Reds leading 5-2 in the ninth against Chicago, Taylor Rogers did not record an out. The left-hander surrendered four runs on four hits.
Alexis Diaz pitched a scoreless inning, but still struggled with his command. He hit a batter and threw just 10 of his 20 pitches for strikes.
Sam Moll walked two and gave up a hit but was able to get out of a bases-loaded jam.
Brent Suter gave up two runs on two hits and a walk in 2/3 of an inning.
In the matchup against Seattle, Ian Gibaut, Lyon Richardson, Yosver Zulueta, and Tony Santillan all pitched scoreless innings.
News and Notes
- Santiago Espinal and Blake Dunn each stole a base.
- Matt McLain hit his sixth double of the spring.
- Austin Hays went 2-2 and is hitting .308 this spring.
- Stuart Fairchild went 0-3 with a walk and is hitting just .147 this spring.
- Jake Fraley went 0-3 and is hitting just .139 this spring.
- The Reds were 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position against Seattle.
- The Reds were 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position against Chicago.
Up Next
The Reds face the San Diego Padres on Saturday at 4:10 ET.
