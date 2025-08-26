Inside The Reds

Reds Move Rising Star to New Position Ahead of Showdown With Dodgers

Noelvi Marte has been extremely versatile this season.

Ricky Logan

Aug 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Noelvi Marte (16) reacts after sliding to catch a deep ball to right field in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Noelvi Marte (16) reacts after sliding to catch a deep ball to right field in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images
Noelvi Marte has been a pleasant surprise for the Cincinnati Reds and Reds fans. After a horrid 2024 campaign, it was unclear what his future would look like.

Not only is the 23-year-old having a resurgence on the offensive side, slashing .295/.332/.509 with a career-high 10 home runs, he has also been learning new positions defensively during the season, transitioning from third base to right field. He has shown all of the qualities of being a team player that other teammates have shown, like Nick Martinez, for example.

Marte will be making his first career start in center field for the Reds Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Along with Marte's new position, the lineup is seeing more changes than we've yet to see to this point in the season.

Spencer Steer will be leading off. Miguel Andujar returns to the lineup in the cleanup spot at DH. Santiago Espinal is starting in right field, and Austin Hays moves down a spot, batting fifth. The Reds offense has been sputtering over the last few games, including a shutout loss on Monday night versus the Dodgers and a series loss against the Diamondbacks. It looks like Terry Francona is looking to shake things up to get the offense going again.

The Reds are currently 68-64 and are still very much alive in the race for a playoff spot. They are just 2 1/2 games back of a Wild Card spot, behind a New York Mets team that looks to be getting it going after a stretch that has seen them lose 14 games this month. With 30 games left in the season, anything can happen.



Published
Ricky Logan
