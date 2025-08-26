Reds Move Rising Star to New Position Ahead of Showdown With Dodgers
Noelvi Marte has been a pleasant surprise for the Cincinnati Reds and Reds fans. After a horrid 2024 campaign, it was unclear what his future would look like.
Not only is the 23-year-old having a resurgence on the offensive side, slashing .295/.332/.509 with a career-high 10 home runs, he has also been learning new positions defensively during the season, transitioning from third base to right field. He has shown all of the qualities of being a team player that other teammates have shown, like Nick Martinez, for example.
Marte will be making his first career start in center field for the Reds Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Along with Marte's new position, the lineup is seeing more changes than we've yet to see to this point in the season.
Spencer Steer will be leading off. Miguel Andujar returns to the lineup in the cleanup spot at DH. Santiago Espinal is starting in right field, and Austin Hays moves down a spot, batting fifth. The Reds offense has been sputtering over the last few games, including a shutout loss on Monday night versus the Dodgers and a series loss against the Diamondbacks. It looks like Terry Francona is looking to shake things up to get the offense going again.
The Reds are currently 68-64 and are still very much alive in the race for a playoff spot. They are just 2 1/2 games back of a Wild Card spot, behind a New York Mets team that looks to be getting it going after a stretch that has seen them lose 14 games this month. With 30 games left in the season, anything can happen.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast