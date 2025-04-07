Inside The Reds

Reds Outfielder Jake Fraley Scratched From Lineup Due to Injury

Hopefully it isn't serious.

James Rapien

Mar 31, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley (27) bats against the Texas Rangers in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley (27) bats against the Texas Rangers in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Reds outfielder Jake Fraley has been scratched from the lineup on Monday night due to left side pain.

Blake Dunn moved from left field to right field to take Fraley's place. Jacob Hurtubise slides into the starting lineup and will hit eighth and play left field.

Fraley will be examined on Tuesday. The Reds play the Giants on Monday night at 9:45 p.m. ET.

Check out the complete lineup below:

feed

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published |Modified
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

Home/News